Two officials of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), Ebenezer Otinjele and Juliana Daniel, have been arrested by the police in Adamawa over an alleged extra-marital affair.

The two suspects are currently being held in police custody at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Yola.

It was gathered that Mr Otinjele is a pastor with the Liberty International Gospel Centre, Yola, the Adamawa State Capital, while Mrs Daniel is also a female pastor at Encouragement Fellowship International.

According to Premium Times, Mrs Daniel is the wife of Eli Daniel, an official of the Federal Ministry of Power in Abuja.

It was alleged that Mrs Daniel started having a sexual relationship with Mr Otinjele when he was the business manager of the Electricity Distribution Company in Yola where she worked under him.

Speaking to the publication, Mr Daniel said they got married on April 6, 2002, at the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) headquarters in Numan, Adamawa and had five children ‘including the two she had with Ebenezer whom she made him believe were his children’.

He said, “After our marriage, I secured a job for her in early 2016 where she was posted to Yola Business unit and later deployed to work in the office of the then business manager, Pastor Ebenezer. This is where they started their extramarital relationship.

“After her deployment to the office of Ebenezer, they started having sexual intercourse to the extent of committing such an act in our matrimonial home at Mbamba.

“They go to the house when the children have gone to school, and that they sometimes send the children to buy something outside if they were at home so as to have space of time.”

He also alleged that Mr Otinjele took his wife to Jalingo for the weekend on 15th September 2016 where she left her male child she had with a 12-year-old housemaid. The child later fell sick and died suddenly in her absence.

At the moment, there are concerns why the police which is tasked with handling criminal matters is meddling in civil issues.

The petition filed by Mr Daniel’s counsel, Sule Abul, to the Police Commissioner in Adamawa, partly read, “Acts of abatement conspiracy, causing abortion, criminal trespass, adultery and threat to life contrary to sections 49,61,203,339, 374 and 383 (2) of Adamawa state Penal Code Law perpetrated by Ebenezer Otueke and Juliana Eli Daniel.”

Suleiman Nguroje, the police spokesman in Adamawa confirmed the development, saying:

“It’s true that Adamawa police command had received complain written by one Barr. Sule J. Abul to the commissioner of police on behalf of his client alleging extramarital affair had ensued between one Mr Ebenezer, a staff of YEDC and a married woman, Juliana, also a staff of YEDC.

“Immediately such complaint was received, the commissioner of police immediately directed that investigation be conducted and in the course of the investigation the two suspects were invited and as I’m talking to you investigation still ongoing and as soon as its finished, the command will not hesitate to ensure that law takes its course through prosecution.”

