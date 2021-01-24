Owing to the rising spate of insecurity, the Nigerian police have introduced a software, ‘rescue me application,’ to aid the timely arrival of officers at crime scenes anywhere in the country.

The police developed the application to tackle insecurity through technology, the commissioner of police in Jigawa State, Usman Gonna, told reporters on Saturday.

He said the application would improve the response time of police officers to emergency situations in real time, adding that it uses internet services and it is global position satellite (GPS)-based.

Mr Gonna said the application can be downloaded at Google Play Store, as well as the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Safety Centre’s official website, www.npfc4i.com.

How the application works

The commissioner of police said that after the application has been downloaded and installed on a smartphone, the user only needs to press the “help button” during an emergency and the distress button will promptly offer for selection an incident icon.

The icons include Homicide, Killing Spree, Rape, Assault, Kidnapping, Domestic Threat, Burglary and Violence.

After selecting the icon appropriate for the crime one wishes to report, the user is encouraged to select an estimated number of victims to ease the decision-making and preparedness of the rescue team.

Mr Gonna added: “Thereafter, the application immediately activates the camera and microphone of your smartphone for evidence collection and finally, the emergency will be sent successfully to the police control room.

“Nigerians can also use the application to report unprofessional conduct of the police.”

Like this: Like Loading...