A 55-year-old man identified as Abdulhamid Sale has been taken into custody by officers of the Plateau State Police Command for allegedly raping seven teenagers in Bukuru community in Jos South local government area of the state.

A youth leader in the community, Aliyu Hassan, said the suspected rapist was arrested after the mother of one of his victims reported the matter to members of a vigilante group in the community, who swiftly moved to arrest him.

Aliyu said:

“The arrest of the suspect came after a report by a mother to one of the victims to the vigilante group in the area after she saw her daughter with a phone and felt that something was wrong.

“After a thorough investigation, we found out that the phone was given to the girl by the said Abdulhamid Sale, and further checks revealed that he raped seven teenagers, mostly 13 years old in Kugiya area of Bukuru, who are mostly hawkers, by luring them with as little as 50 Naira, and small Tecno Phones.”

The spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the arrest said the suspect is in the custody of the police and would be charged to court as soon as investigations into the matter are concluded.

