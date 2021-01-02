CSP Francis Osagie Erhabor, the policeman and divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of ‘D’ division Itam in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, who is said to have never taken a bribe in his over 30 years of active service, has resigned from the profession.

Erhabor, who made headlines after rejecting a whopping N864 million bribe, was recently conferred with the Police Officer of The Year Award during the 2020 IgbereTV Leadership Excellence Awards.

He emerged winner of the award after coming tops in a nationwide online voting.

In an interview he granted shortly after receiving the award on New Year day, 1st January 2021, the police officer lamented that he feels cheated by the system, having been denied promotion more than thrice despite all his efforts and sacrifices for the police force and the country.

His words: “I joined this noble profession as a cadet inspector on the 2nd of April, 1990. I was 17 years plus at the time. I was told by cerebral and seasoned Police officers like AIG Albasu, AIG Akagbosun, AIG Iyamabo, and DIG Ugowe all retired, that the force needed folks like me.l, youths who were patriotic and passionate.

“I loved and believed in this project called Nigeria, and the profession. The Nigeria Police was a great platform to serve my fatherland. I sincerely believed

in this job, loved this job and sacrificed so much for this job.

“Looking back, all I see is nobody cares. Being cheated out of promotion not once, twice or thrice. Served over thirty years meritoriously and stainless by God’s grace, and not honoured by the system, instead I have enjoyed promotion only five times. I thank God for His grace, that insulated me for the past 30yrs.”

On how he rejected N864m bribe, CSP Erhabor said, “As a pipeline Commander in Edo state, I turned down N6.5m weekly; N24m monthly; N288m yearly, and a whooping sum of N864 for the three years I served as a commander but I rejected the bribe.”

Asked if he regrets rejecting the bribe, he said, “I have no regrets for doing this. If given the test again, I will repeat same feat, without thinking twice, even though some of my colleagues termed me a fool,” CSP Erhabor said.

“I even volunteered as an instructor, to train Police Mobile Personnel at Limakara, Gwoza, Borno State for over three years. Discharged my duty as an instructor, in the most harshest and difficult condition, without any commendation, reward, or promotion, and today only for just working within the corridors of power; or being able to grease some palms or, as claimed, being attacked because of # EndSARS. junior officers will just be promoted above their superiors just like that.”

He said he feel hurt seeing junior police officers promoted over him, insisting nothing had been done by the Force despite formal complaints where he asked for the ratification of his promotion.

“I have witnessed my juniors get promoted over me over and over again,.and it hurts deeply. I filed a complaint,.asked for ratification of my promotion date, and was even investigated, with the outcome verified in my favour, yet nothing has been done to remedy the situation. I have wasted 30 years serving my fatherland in a police profession I once believed to be a “noble” one.

According to Erhabor, rather, the system rewards mediocrity, nepotism, and all other ignoble acts and care less about those who tread on the path of dignity

and honour.

“This profession I once called a noble one, doesn’t care about those of us who tread the path of honour and dignity. I once had a dream about the Nigeria Police Force, becoming the people’s force; the country’s pride. So sad, I no longer believe in the system as a noble one, but one were mediocrity, nepotism, and all other ignoble acts are given higher preference.

“I am sorry I let all my fans down. I am deeply sorry for not finishing where you all expected me to finish. Thanks for your strong and relentless faith in me. I remain forever grateful to you all,” the CSP added.

