By Bashir Bello

Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday says it has recovered four more dead bodies of bandits killed in a gun duel in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Vanguard recalls that the security operatives had penultimate Tuesday engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle killing six bandits on the spot while the troops carried out a search on the forest for others.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said four additional bodies of the bandits were found while it also recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) LAR rifle and three (3) locally made guns.

According to him, “You will recall that in my press briefing, on 29th December 2020, in which personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force engaged bandits, killed six and recovered one G3 rifle. Additionally, on 01/01/2020, the Command successfully carried out a mop-up operation at the area and recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) LAR rifle, two (2) locally made revolver rifles and ten (10) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Similarly, on 2/01/2021 based on a tip-off, the Command succeeded in recovering one (1) AK 47 rifle with thirty-two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition at Pauwa Bushland, Kankara LGA of Katsina state.

“In the same vein, on 3/01/2021 at about 03:00hrs, armed robbers attacked the residence of a household at Mahuta village, Kafur LGA of Katsina state but the man courageously overpowered the hoodlums and snatched away one fabricated Pistol with two (2) rounds of ammunition from the robbers,” SP Isah however stated.