Some of the items recovered by the Ogun State Police Command on January 14, 2021.

The Ogun State Police Command has recovered the money, hard drugs and other items after raiding a notorious drug cartel in the state.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun paraded the seized items.

He said the operation which was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday followed intelligence gathering on the activities of the miscreants in the popular Lafenwa market in the state capital.

The police boss explained that the hard drugs have been a catalyst for crimes in the state, noting that an investigation has begun to unravel those behind the seized illicit drugs.

“The Ogun State Police Command Tactical Teams in the early hours of Tuesday, January 12, stormed a notorious hideout of an illicit drug cartel known as Mayas in Lafenwa are of Abeokuta,” he said.

“This is a sequel to a careful analysis of available information which revealed that the area was being patronised by criminals including armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo boys.”

Items recovered from the scene included ₦2.2million cash, millions of naira worth of illicit drugs comprising 110 parcels of weeds, 50 packs of codeine, two packs of emzolyn.

See Photos Below: