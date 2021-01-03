By Harris Emanuel, Awka

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has denied reports making the rounds on the resignation of the Divisional Police Officer of Itam Division, Francis Eharbor, a Chief Superintendent of Police over alleged non-promotion despite his impeccable records in the service.

Reports in the social media had quoted him as saying that he decided to throw in the towel after 30 years in the service due to alleged nepotism and unbridled corruption in the service.

Besides, he is quoted in the report as claiming that he rejected a bribe totalling N864m while serving in Edo State, a development which brought him at loggerheads with his contemporaries and the high command.

But the state Police Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, stated that the reported resignation was a ruse as appointment and resignation are never done in the social media but through administrative procedures.

Macdon said, “the attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a write up making the rounds, that the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO ), of ‘D’ Division, Itam, CSP Francis Osage Erhabor has resigned from the Nigeria Police Force on the grounds of lack of promotion.

“For the avoidance of doubt, appointments and resignations of the NPF are not done on social media.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Amienghene Andrew, fdc, is not in receipt of any letter of resignation from the Senior Officer and has not in any way communicated same to the Force headquarters.

“Let it be known, that the publication making the rounds is a figment of the imagination of the writer.

“Hence, members of the public are to totally disregard the said publication as the senior officer is still a bonafide member of the NPF and still the DPO of Itam Divisional Police Station.”

Vanguard News Nigeria