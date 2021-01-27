The Police in Anambra State have rescued five newborn babies and three other children from an apartment suspected to be used a baby factory.

It was gathered that the apartment located opposite Nnamdi Azikiwe Orthopedic Teaching Hospital Oba, in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state was raided following a tip-off.

Tribune Online reports that teenage girls were being impregnated and the babies were being sold out by the human traffickers.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said:

“The suspects; Edna Nnadi, ‘f’, aged 37 years, Ujunwa Nweke, ‘f’, aged 25 years, Izuchukwu Uba, ‘f’, aged 24 years, Chinaza Ibeh, ‘f’, aged 19 years, Peace Okon Effiong, ‘f’, aged 25 years, Gift Collins, ‘f’, aged 20 years, Chimkaso Kingsley, ‘f’, aged 25 years, Happiness Monday, ‘f’, aged 18 years, Chioma Okonkwo, ‘f’, aged 25 years and Uchechukwu Nwankwo, ‘f’, aged 18 years were arrested on the 26/1/2021 at about 7 am following an intelligence report.”

“Police operatives attached to the SIB and Area Command, Oraifite, coordinated by the Area Commander, ACP Afolabi Wilfred, raided the house of one Melvina Uju Uba, located opposite Nnamdi Azikiwe Orthopedic Teaching Hospital Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, and arrested the suspects including five heavily pregnant women,” CP Mohammed added.

The commissioner added that during the operation five newborn babies and three other children were rescued as well.

While efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, the rescued children will be handed over to the State Ministry of Social Welfare, Children’s and Women’s Affairs for proper care.

