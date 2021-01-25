After being locked up for five years in an abandoned house at the Alfa Fire area, Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Area, the Osun State government in collaboration with the police have rescued 20-year-old girl identified as Opeyemi Olatoke.

It was gathered that the father, Mr Samson Olatoke, and his son locked up the victim since 2016.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Barr. Olubukola Olaboopo, made available to newsmen on Monday, revealed that the matter was reported to her office by an NGO; Value Female Network.

“The ministry and the police swung into action, we went to the house where the 20-year-old girl was locked up by her father. The father disclosed that he locked up the girl because she was physically challenged. The victim’s mother informed us that Opeyemi’s health started to deteriorate when she shouted from her sleep at age four and since then she was lame.”

Barr. Olaboopo urged parents to take good care of their children, noting that parents found maltreating their wards will be dealt with according to the Laws of the State.

“The founder of Value Female Network NGO, Dr Aderibigbe Costly, explained that “an anonymous source disclosed the information to our organization that a man had locked up his physically challenged child in an abandoned family house for five years in Ikirun, adding that the father of the girl only feeds her once in a while,” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...