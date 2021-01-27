Following reports that a female cop was sacked for getting pregnant out of wedlock, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation.

IGP Adamu disclosed this on Tuesday while commissioning a project at the SPOs quarters in the GRA area of Ikeja, Lagos State on Wednesday.

“Let us do our own investigation and find out because whatever I say must be authoritative,” the police boss said when he was told that a female cop had been dismissed on the claim that she got pregnant out of wedlock.

It would be recalled that the police, in a wireless message with reference number CJ:4161/EKS/IY/Vol.2/236, DTO:181330/01/2021 dismissed the female cop identified as Omolola for getting pregnant while unmarried.

The signal was reported to have originated from the Department of Finance and Administration in Ado Ekiti and addressed to the Divisional Police Officer at Iye Ekiti, where Omolola was attached.

The chief financial officer in Ekiti was asked to relay the information to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System to ensure that her salary was stopped.

The signal read:

“Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulation against women police getting pregnant before marriage; W/PC (woman corporal) Olajide Omolola passed out of Police Training School on 24/04/2020 attached to yours, contravened above provisions.

“She stands dismissed from the Force. Debit her. Retrieve police documents in her possession with immediate effect. O/C CFO Ekiti only. You are to relay a signal to IPPIS Abuja for the stoppage of her salary with immediate effect.

“DECOMPOLS (Deputy Commissioners of Police)/ACPOLS (Assistant Commissioners of Police)/HODs/DPOs Ekiti State only. You are to lecture women police. Treat as very urgent.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have called out the police for dismissing the cop just because she got pregnant, an act which they describe as ‘discriminatory’.

