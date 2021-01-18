One of the four farmers attacked at Igangan in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday, Seun Isaiah, has accused policemen at a checkpoint of looking on while the Fulani herdsmen attacked them.

It would be recalled that Isaiah was reported to have died in the attack, however, he survived the incident despite sustaining a cut on his head.

He recounted his ordeal in a video from his hospital bed when the Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, Sunday Odukoya, visited him.

He said he and three others were returning home on the same motorcycle when the Fulani herdsmen inflicted machete cuts on them, leaving him with a heavily bandaged head.

He said he did not know the whereabouts of the others.

“The four of us were on the same motorcycle; they just came out and waylaid us. We were not attacked inside the bush; we were attacked at Oju Alagolo. We would have turned back, but we saw some policemen there and that was why we felt there would not be any problem,” he said.

He said they were the town’s herdsmen when asked how he knew the assailants were Fulani,

“One of those Fulani who attacked us with a cutlass came out of his house. I know his house. They did not say we did anything. They ran after us and started inflicting cuts on us as we sped away. Two police vehicles were where we were attacked by the Fulani men, but they pretended as if they did not see what happened. The motorcycle is still where we were attacked,” he added.

