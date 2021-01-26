The Nigeria Police Force has sacked an unmarried policewoman, Olajide Omolola, for getting pregnant.

The signal for her sack originated from the Department of Finance and Administration in Ado Ekiti and was addressed to the Divisional Police Officer at Iye Ekiti where Omolola is based via a police wireless message.

Punch reports that the document for her sack states that Omolola completed police training on April 24, 2020 and was attached to Iye Ekiti.

The chief financial officer in Ekiti was asked to relay the information of her dismissal to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System to ensure that her salary is stopped.

The document read, “Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulation against women police getting pregnant before marriage W/PC (woman corporal) Olajide Omolola passed out of Police Training School on 24/04/2020 attached to yours contravened above provisions.

“She stands dismissed from the Force. Dekit her. Retrieve police documents in her possession with immediate effect. O/C CFO Ekiti only. You are to relay signal to IPPIS Abuja for the stoppage of her salary with immediate effect.

“DECOMPOLS (deputy commissioners of police)/ACPOLS (assistant commissioners of police)/HODs/DPOs Ekiti State only. You are to lecture women police. Treat as very urgent.”

However, that the aspect of the Police Act which was being relied on to justify the sacking of Olajide had been repealed in the amended Police Act that was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2020.

Part of the old law which has been repealed also made it compulsory for policewomen to seek the permission of their superiors before getting married.

Unfortunately, the new law has not yet been gazetted hence the ignorance of its provisions by the police.

Gazetting entails officially publishing and making it available to all stakeholders and government establishments and until that is done, government officials are usually reluctant to uphold the law.

