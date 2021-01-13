Pope Francis received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, 13 January, as the Vatican began its vaccination campaign, according to reports

The vaccination of the 84-year-old pontiff was first reported by America, a US-based Jesuit news outlet, and Argentine daily newspaper La Nacion, both citing Vatican sources. It is believed that Francis received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will get a second jab in three weeks.

The Vatican is yet to officially confirm the pope’s vaccination.

Retired Pope Benedict XVI, 93, also plans on getting vaccinated against the virus, according to media reports.

The Vatican’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout began Wednesday in the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, confirmed in a statement.

The Vatican has said it will give vaccine priority to health care and public safety personnel, the elderly, and those who come into contact with the public most often.

Pope Francis has been vocal in his support of the vaccine, declaring it an ethical duty for everyone to get vaccinated.

”I really don’t understand why some people say this could be a dangerous vaccine if doctors say it can work well and you don’t have special dangers, why not take it? There is suicidal denialism that I would not know how to explain, but the vaccine must be taken, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...