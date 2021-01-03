Pope Francis, yesterday, called on governments and individuals to emulate the Lord Jesus Christ whose life and ministry represent the supreme revelation of God, the Father’s love for humanity.

In his message to commemorate the 54th World Day of Peace, titled, ‘A Culture of Care As A Path to Peace’ read at the Catholic Cathedral, Lagos, where the celebration as well as the public unveiling of the rebranded Catholic Herald Weekly also held, Pope France called for the establishment of a Global Fund for the promotion of peace.

He urged leaders across the world to emulate Jesus Christ who offered Himself on the cross to set human race free from the slavery of sin and death.

Pope Francis pointed out that by the sacrificial gift of Jesus life, He opened for every man the path of love.

He advised nations in the world to stop wasting resources on acquisition of weapons, noting that they should instead establish a “Global Fund” to promote peace, fight against poverty, fund education, provide health care and also wage war against COVID-19 pandemic and climate change ravaging the globe.

He added: “Sad to say, all testimonies of love and solidarity, we have also seen a surge in various forms of nationalism, racism and xenophobia and wars and conflicts that bring only death and destruction in their wake.

“These and other events that marked humanity’s path this past year have taught us how important it is to care for one another and the need to build a more fraternal society. That is why I have chosen as the title of this year’s message, ‘A Culture of Care’ as a way to combat the culture of indifference, waste and confrontation so prevalent in our time.”

He renewed his appeal to political leaders and the private sector to spare no effort in ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines as well as essential technologies needed to care for the sick, poor and the most vulnerable even as he commiserated with those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.

