A Portuguese health worker has died two days after getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, Euro News reports.

Sonia Acevedo, 41, suffered a sudden death at home on new year’s day 48 hours after receiving the vaccine.

The mother of two, who worked in paediatrics at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, is not said to have suffered any adverse side-effects after being vaccinated.

Ms Acevedo’s father Abilio Acevedo said: ”She was okay, she didn’t have any health problems.

”She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn’t have any symptoms, I don’t know what happened but I just want answers.

Ms Acevedo’s employers confirmed the dead woman had been vaccinated against coronavirus on December 30 and said they had not been notified of any undesirable effect when she was jabbed or in the hours afterwards.

The Portuguese Institute of Oncology said in a statement: ”With regards to the sudden death of an operational assistant from the Porto IPO on January 1, 2021, the board of directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here.

It added: ”The explanation of the cause of death will follow the usual procedures in these circumstances.

Ms Acevedo had worked at IPO Porto, a national and international reference health institution in cancer treatment, research and education, for more than 10 years.

She lived with her family in Maia near Porto but died at her partner’s home in Trofa half an hour’s drive north of the northern Portuguese city.

She changed her profile pic on Facebook shortly after her jab to post a selfie with a face mask on and the message: ”Covid-19 vaccinated.

Ms Acevedo’s daughter Vania Figueredo said her mum had only complained about the normal discomfort in the area where she was jabbed but was otherwise fine.

The health worker was one of 538 Porto IPO workers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Portugal, with a population of over 10 million, has reported 7,118 deaths and more than 427,000 cases.

After a relatively mild first wave, cases rose sharply in the second and have spiked again since Christmas.

