Port Said | Shutterstock

The year 2020 was defined by a global pandemic that had the world on a standstill. It was probably the worst year for those of us that wanted to see and explore the world as it was marked by travel restrictions; grounded planes, closed borders and mandatory quarantines.

While many places remain closed and off-limits, more and more countries are opening up, although it might come at a not-so-easy cost as health and safety protocols have been put in place in many countries to allow people to travel safely and confidently.

But we are very optimistic. Forbes reported that vacation bookings are on the rise according to a report by Travel Pulse. And according to another report by travel insurance aggregator Squaremouth, 65% of trips for 2021 are to international destinations.

This list, therefore, is to inspire our future travels and that burning curiosity to see the world.

Egypt

Hot air ballooning over the Valley of the Kings in Egypt | Image – GETTY

Travelling to Egypt is once again possible now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. Flights to the country have restarted and foreigners can cross the border provided they meet the Egypt COVID-19 entry requirements.

The Giza Necropolis is a must-see tourist attraction; it is the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still in existence. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), also known as the Giza Museum, that will house the largest collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts in the world, has been described as the world’s largest archaeological museum. It will open in 2021.

Don’t forget to have a taste of Egypt’s national dish kushari, a widely popular street food which is a mixture of rice, lentils, and macaroni.

Costa Rica

Corcovado National Park | Image – DrinkTeaTravel

Costa Rica is the most-visited nation in the Central American region, with 2.9 million foreign visitors in 2016, up 10% from 2015.

The country is a world leader in ecotourism with its extensive series of national parks and other protected areas. A must-visit is the Corcovado National Park, which is internationally renowned among ecologists for its biodiversity (including big cats and tapirs) and is where visitors can expect to see an abundance of wildlife.

Make sure to visit the tiny beach village of Santa Teresa. The beach is renowned worldwide for some of the best surfing in the entire country. The town boasts of yoga retreats, surf clubs, and luxury accommodation for visitors.

Kenya

Maasai Mara National Reserve | Image – shutterstock

If you love wildlife, then Kenya is the place to be in 2021. With about 60 national parks and game reserves, one must-visit destination is the Maasai Mara National Reserve (also “Masai Mara”), famed as one of the most magnificent game reserves in Africa. The park is famous for the Great Migration, when thousands of wildebeest, zebra, and Thomson’s gazelle travel to and from the Serengeti, from July through October.

Lake Naivasha is a haven for birders. Over 400 species of birds have been spotted here, including African fish eagles, jacanas, white-fronted bee-eaters, and several species of kingfishers.

Namibia

Sossusvle | Image – iStock

Namibia is a prime destination in Africa and is known for ecotourism, which features Namibia’s extensive wildlife.

Sossusvlei is one of Namibia’s most spectacular and best-known attraction. Characterised by the large red dunes that surround it, Sossusvlei is a large, white, salt and clay pan and is a great destination all year round. The dunes in this area are some of the highest in the world, reaching almost 400 meters, and provide photographic enthusiasts with wonderful images in the beautiful morning and evening light.

Etosha National Park is a national park in northwestern Namibia. The park is home to The park has about 114 mammal species, 340 bird species, 110 reptile species, 16 amphibian species and 1 species of fish (up to 49 species of fish during floods).

The park is malaria-free, accessible in a regular sedan car and the rest camps provide a range of accommodation as well as restaurants, viewing decks, shops and petrol stations.

Antarctica

Antarctica | Image – National Geographic

Antarctica is Earth’s southernmost continent. Antarctica, on average, is the coldest, driest, and windiest continent. It is a pristine wilderness of snow and ice home to a wide variety of polar wildlife.

Antarctica is best explored via an expedition ship. You can search online for travel agencies offering expedition trips to Antarctica.

The best time to visit Antarctica is from late spring to early fall, which in the southern hemisphere is from October to March.

While sailing the coastlines of the Antarctic Peninsula, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia, most voyages make landfall at least once, during which you can walk amongst penguins and seals, hike up to vantage points to take in the immensity of the wilderness, or just sit contemplatively in a cathedral of glaciers, icebergs, and wildlife.