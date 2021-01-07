By Olatunji Ololade

There is a reason eggheads seldom acquire political power. Intellectuals, artists, revolutionaries, pacifists rarely become potentates because they are cast in the mould of Castiglione’s courtiers or the proverbial whore of Babylon. Perhaps the fault is in their stars.

Some assume elevated significance, often self-imposed, and acquired by degrees, position, hard work or repute. Think academics, journalists, technocrats, clerics, among others – this breed cut the perfect portrait of mind’s glory astride brain. Yet grit is what they should seek.

In Nigeria, they sprout and flower as the mystical rose of the mire but by their devices, our chaste, walled garden is made unchaste by brutes wielding unmerited power, like the plundered bower of the country brothel.

Intellectuals parade flawed presence because they have no real persona and moral substance, oftentimes. For instance, soon after Nigeria imploded by the #EndSARS protests, several “leaders of thought” justified the government’s flawed response to the youth protesters. Several others advanced homilies on how the youth may reassert presence politically by defying constituted authorities and continuing with the protests. None established for the youths, an instructive or realistic strategy at securing power.

It’s instructive to note that on both sides of the divide – pro-oligarchs vs pro-youths – are self-confessed philosophers and opinion moulders who pride themselves as Nigeria’s intelligentsia.

They pride themselves as the nation’s most dependable compass for navigating a brighter future. They claim that they are in their youth or friends of the youth, arguing that they do a better job projecting a positive image for the country on the global scene by their exploits in academia, entertainment, literature, and digital technology.

More saddening, however, is the intervention of the pro-youth intelligentsia; comprising mostly youths and ‘friends of the youth,’ they argue that the incumbent oligarchs’ shameless corruption, greed, brutishness, inefficiencies, and contempt for the youth pushed the latter to march on the streets, protesting among other ills, police brutality, and corrupt leadership.

But even amid their storms of spunk and slogans, Nigeria thirsts for a liberating elixir. Rarely have we seen or read, post-EndSARS, an instructive and realistic strategy at reclaiming Nigeria from the vulturine political class.

The supposedly fiery intelligentsia believe that their boutique or Ivy League education, international exposure, and friends in high places affirm their sagacity and depth in local politics.

When the hustle pits them on the side of the oppressive oligarchs, they arrogate to themselves a false sense of worth and significance in national affairs. They jostle to be part of the government’s ‘think tanks,’ they lobby to become political aides, playing Goebbel to Nigeria’s Hitlers.

When the hustle pits them on the side of the ‘masses’ or youth divide, they think they are deeply engaged in politics by debating the latest developments on social media. They might sign an online petition or start a #Hashtag for or against anything and everything.

They follow the news presenting sexy realism and varnished perspectives on local and international politics – often rehashing other people’s views. This breed of the intelligentsia will reel by rote why the Arab Spring’s failure must be seen as inversely successful.

They consume political information mainly to mouth off on Twitter and Facebook, and as a way of reinforcing their maudlin fits and bigotries. These people are political thugs and attention junkies.

What they are doing is no closer to engaging in politics than shooting YouTube comedy skits is to cinematography.

Between their flawed persona and lack of moral substance rids them of grit. Ultimately, they play errand dog and court sycophant to the President, governors, lawmakers, and even the mob of angry youths. They can be likened to the celebrity hairdresser, boudoir confidant or presidential lounge lizard perpetually nodding in affirmative to the caprices of his principal.

They are constantly engaged at the feet and filth attic of the herd, their masters and benefactors. Flattery and malice leap from their forked tongues as they ennoble and attack their principal or quarry’s perceived allies and detractors.

Through dispensations and conflict situations, they are pliable and servile, projecting with slavish plasticity their principals’ whim and wile. Their identities are self-evacuated as they persistently open themselves like a glove to the political palm. Like Castiglione’s male harlots, their shameless self-abasement is unmanly and amoral; they elevate bum over forelock in a flagrant rite of political sodomy.

This is unbecoming of the intellectual class but it’s their fate in contemporary Nigeria. They speak modern in the tenor of savage minions. Their principals, however, attain power through stolen ballots, carnage, and bloodshed. They barge on to the stage like barbarians through the trapdoor.

Having learned to speak bullets and blood-lust, these ‘smart’ actors row with cudgels on a river of tears and blood. With rippling deviltry, they hack their way to public office atop a bridge of corpses and human entrails.

Yet somehow, the modern intellectual believes that this gang of deathly overlords can be removed from public office by protests, sloganeering, and “a free and fair election.” How can the election be fair when the process is skewed to favour the ruling oligarchs?

It’s instructive to note that while the #EndSARS protesters frolicked at street carnivals, the political class released the date of the 2023 elections. Among other things, it revealed how serious-minded and methodical they are in their quest to sustain political power beyond 2023.

The youths, for all their spunk and spittle, will, however, be massively disenfranchised in 2023. This is because they have failed to set their needlepoints astride the prick of pain. Having marched on the streets to protest bad policing, leadership failure, and corruption in government circuits, they failed to seize the priceless opportunity presented by the political class’ jitters, to engage it in constructive dialogue and reassessment of governance and security structures as crucial facets of Nigeria’s political and socio-economic malaise.

To rebuild Nigeria, the youth must seek legitimate means of participation in the political process.

They must seize the moment to regroup, adopt or establish a viable political party, duly registered, and founded on humane principles of nationhood, citizenship, and thought. They must present through legitimate means, to the parliament, a heartfelt wish to participate in the forthcoming elections.

To achieve this, they must urge the National Assembly to normalise the use of the international passport, driver’s licence, national identity card, and BVN (for electronic ballot) as acceptable means of voting at the 2023 elections. Of course, the political class will object to this given their penchant for hoarding voter’s cards to fulfill their rigging master-plans, but it’s worth starting the debate over that.

It’s saddening that Nigeria’s intelligentsia has failed to mobilise the youths towards achieving these lofty objectives or the like. To what end are finely crafted homilies and treatises on the youths’ newfound political awareness if they won’t inspire the youths to participate creditably in the political process?

Progressive citizenship requires more evolved and purposeful engagement in politics than wanton theorising and spouting on barrel heads to be seen.

Anybody can mouth off via the social and mainstream media, true patriots hop in the trenches.