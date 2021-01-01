Our Correspondents

GOVERNORS and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, have felicitated with fellow Nigerians for surviving 2020 and making it to 2021.

In their New Year messages, they urged fellow compatriots to work hard and sustain the prayers they offered in the outgone year to surmount any challenge the New Year may throw up.

The governors also advised Nigerians to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.

Osun State

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said despite the challenges encountered in the outgone year, his government was “able to provide equitable and adequate services for our people across sectors and prove that even in the face of gross adversity and crass challenges, we can secure our people and deliver services”.

He added: “Our achievements, last year, despite the Coronavirus lockdown and the #EndSARS protest, are indicators of the massive development that awaits us this year. We shall sustain the provision of equitable and quality services in the critical and other sectors across the state.”

The governor advised Nigerians to forget about the negativity of 2020 and enter the New Year with positive minds that 2021 will bring prosperity.

In his message, Chief Anyaoku, said: “It is beyond dispute that the current state of affairs in our country is worrisome with the unprecedented insecurity of life and property, the unparalleled divisiveness among the component parts of the country, and the growing poverty of the vast majority of our citizens.

“The coming 2021 should be a year of deep reflection by the Nigerian Government and leaders to acknowledge the reality of the situation and pursue the widely recommended solutions for addressing these manifest obstacles to the cohesion, political stability, and socio-economic development of our country.”

Taraba State

Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku sought the people’s continued support for his administration’s battle against insecurity, COVID-19 and economic challenges.

The New Year provides an opportunity to reflect on the past, correct past mistakes and make new positive resolutions and projections about the future, Ishaku said.

Oyo State

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said: “As 2020 closes, I am reminded of the words of the very popular 1897 hymn by Johnson Oatman Jnr., ‘Count your Blessings.’ This song encourages us to take stock of the good things that happened in our lives. When we do this, we often find that we have overlooked many positives.

“Many would describe 2020 as a tough year. At the beginning of the year, the drop in oil prices led to a huge drop in revenue from Federal allocations and attendant economic meltdown. In March 2020, many states in Nigeria had cases of the coronavirus disease.

“This necessitated an interstate lockdown by the Federal Government. Although we did not effect a total lockdown in Oyo State, we were not spared the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A few months later, we faced mass protests by the youths and others who were angry about police brutality. Events after the protests also set us back economically.”

In his New Year Day broadcast, tagged: Message of Hope and Prosperity, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri said: “In this new year, as a consequence of the well-conceived policies and estimates contained in the already passed 2021 ‘Budget of Growth,’ we expect to witness accelerated development and progress across all strata of our lives, all things being equal…

“With your partnership, we will create the conducive environment that will attract investors and tourists and allow our people to participate in the prosperity for all. We face many obstacles, but we are an indomitable people. It is our prayer that God will grant us wisdom, favour and insight to hidden treasures to make this possible timeously.”

Delta State

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said: “My dear people of Delta, as I have always said, there is no meaningful development that can take place in an atmosphere of strife and acrimony…

“By the grace of God, the year 2021 promises to be a year of God’s blessings to our people and my prayer is that the Almighty will meet everyone at the point of his or her needs.”

Plateau State

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong said: “We must all join hands to overcome COVID-19, which adversely affected our economy last year and remains a threat that could cause disruptions in the New Year because of the second wave.

“While government intensifies action in tackling the disease, the citizens must take personal responsibility for their health and that of others by strictly observing COVID-19 protocols at all times. Government shall not hesitate to take serious measures that will ensure that we avoid another lockdown due to the pandemic.”

Rivers State

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike ordered the clampdown on illegal motor parks, automobile workshops and street trading, beginning from January 4.

“Apart from constituting public nuisance, these activities and structures obstruct traffic flow and pose serious threats to public safety and security to the extent no responsible government can tolerate,” he said.

Niger State

Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello urged the people to remain hopeful, steadfast and prayerful for a better 2021.

Bello enjoined the people to support government in its battle against insecurity, COVID-19 and determination to surmount economic challenges that bedevevilled the state and the country.

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said 2021 offers the citizenry a new opportunity to renew their faith in God, as well as commitment to state and country.

He enjoined them to face the future with optimism.

“As we enter the New Year, I call on all of us to draw on the lessons learnt in 2020 in all aspects of human endeavours and continue to work assiduously for the peace, progress, security and development of the state,” Yahaya said.

Imo State

Imo State Deputy Governor Placid Njoku said hard work and more prayers are key to a successful and fulfilling Year 2021.

Njoku stated this yesterday while addressing youth groups at his country home in Amaimo Ikeduru.

He said the events of 2020 would remain indelible in the history of mankind as the COVID-19 ravaged the world, killing millions and leaving millions of others with medical scars.

The deputy governor also alluded to the #EndSARS protests across the country and the crippling economic effects the national and state economies went through in the outgone year.

In his message, titled: Hope In the Face of Hopelessness, Primate of The African Church, His Eminence, Julius Olayinka Osayande Abbe said: “These are trying times. The complexities of Nigeria’s problems are immeasurable. Whether we want to admit it or not, we went through very tough and turbulent times in the year 2020. It seems as though every region of Nigeria is in turmoil…”

Anambra State

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi recalled various challenges Nigeria went through in 2020 and called for concerted efforts to turn the nation around in 2021.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart reminded fellow compatriots that “we have no other country but our dear nation Nigeria. We must unite as one to build the Nigeria of our dreams”.

“Above all,” he added, “Let us remember Nigeria and our leaders in prayers always and may God bless every one of us in the year 2021.”

Globacom

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, urged Nigerians to be thankful, despite the daunting challenges of 2020.

It said: “We believe we should be grateful for getting through the year as individuals, families and nation, in spite of the challenges occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to survive the challenging times to witness the New Year together.

“As we strive to achieve personal accomplishments in 2021, let us also embrace one another and aspire to expand the social and economic frontiers of the country in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity.”