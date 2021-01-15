Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on October 17, 2020.

Alex Pantling / POOL / AF

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has won the December 2020 Premier League Player of the Month Award, retaining the prize he claimed in November of the same year.

“The ManUtd star wins his fourth EA SPORTS FIFA Player of the Month award,” the Premier League tweeted on its handle on Friday afternoon.

The Portuguese netted three goals in six Premier League matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they went unbeaten in December, winning four games and drawing two.

He equally provided four assists in the last month of the year including the pass to Marcus Rashford for the injury-time winner against Wolves.

Fernandes has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season after playing 26 games, helping the 1999 European champions move to the summit of the Premier League and three points ahead of Liverpool who they face at the Anfield on Sunday.

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms. A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

He joined Manchester United in January 2020 from Portuguese giants, Sporting Lisbon, signing a five-and-half-year contract with the Red Devils.