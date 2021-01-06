In view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the establishment of at least one oxygen plant in each of the 36 states across the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this during a briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

This development is coming on the heels of the Coalition Against COVID (CACOVID) commencing the distribution of 100 oxygen cylinders per day to Critical Care centres, till the end of March.

Similarly, President Buhari also gave approval for the rehabilitation of five oxygen plants across tertiary health institutions in the country.

“Approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja,” the PTF Chairman said.

“The President has also approved that at least one oxygen plant should be established in each state of the federation immediately. The National Coordinator will elaborate on this during this briefing.”

“The PTF is progressing on the issue of accessing vaccines for Nigerians. Additional information will be provided to Nigerians on accelerated vaccines introduction and deployment plan.

“What is currently confronting us is a critical phase of infections globally. We are constantly reviewing our strategy to emerging situations especially in risk communication, vaccine hesitancy, fake news/disinformation,” he added.

