Facebook has restored the page of the US President Donald Trump along with his profile on Instagram, which is also owned by the social media giant.

The official accounts of the president re-emerged on both platforms late on Friday, 15 January. Neither Instagram nor its parent company Facebook has provided any explanation for the sudden move.

Still, no activity has been observed on the accounts since they were restored, and it remains unclear as to whether Trump actually has control over them again.

The US president was booted from all major social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill riot. On January 6, Trump’s supporters briefly occupied the building, overrunning its security teams and disrupting the election confirmation process. Five people, including a law enforcement officer, died due to the unrest.

The last post on the Instagram page is about the ‘Save America Rally’.

While the last post on the Facebook profile reads: “I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, we are the party of law and order, respect the law and our great men and women in blue, thank you.

The restoration is being considered odd since it was quietly done and Zuckerberg had made it clear by saying until the peaceful transition of power is complete Trump’s account could make it back after Biden’s January 20, inauguration day.

Like this: Like Loading...