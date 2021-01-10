Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly quit all social media platforms permanently due to the ‘hate’ they have encountered on the platforms.

A source close to the couple told The Times of London that they have no plans to use social media for their new company Archewell and are very unlikely to resume use of their personal accounts.

The couple is understood to have become disillusioned by the hate they claim to encounter on social media.

The pair use their Instagram account, @sussexroyal, which has over 10.4 million followers to share public health advice on the coronavirus as well as updates on their charity work, but they have not posted since March 2020.

It comes after Meghan spoke of the almost unsurvivable pain she suffered at the hands of online trolls last year.

In an interview with Californian high school students for mental health day last October, the Duchess said she was ‘the most trolled person in the world’ and urged anyone suffering to speak out.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female.

“I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging, she said

The Duchess also spoke of the dangers of social media for teen mental health, adding: “Yes it’s a great place to connect but it’s also a place where there is a lot of disconnection.

The news marks another departure from royal life for the couple, as other members of the royal family regularly use Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to promote their official and charity work.

In March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines when stepped down as senior royals.

Like this: Like Loading...