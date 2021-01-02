Daily News

Prince Olu Kosoko visits Kenya

By Olushola Victor

AGAIN, the Aremo of Iworo Kingdom, Badagry, Lagos, Olu Kosoko, has proven that he is passionate about African culture and people.

A few days ago, Kosoko visited Kenya to experience their culture, ways of life and how they do things. According to him, the visit was an eye-opener as he was able to learn many things about Kenyans.

On his arrival, the Lagos prince was decorated with a traditional Maasai robe by their warriors. He also rocked their outfit like one of them, a gesture that excited the Kenyans.

He told Social Circuit that though he was a prince from the Awori culture in Badagry, he experienced East African culture with a different outlook.

“I am extremely fascinated

