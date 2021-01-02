By Olushola Victor

December is a season when people share love and spend quality time with their loved ones. Unfortunately, some people may have to spend it alone due to separation, death or distance.

Going by the recent post of Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, she seems to be missing the memories of spending December with her kids.

Just a few days ago, the former beauty queen shared a picture of her son on her Instagram story, captioning it: “Memories 23 December, 2016.”

It would be recalled that after the fallout with her husband and father of her children, including triplets, the kids remained in care of their father.

In the picture she posted on her Instagram story, her son was wearing a Christmas cap and the caption suggested that she was missing certain Yuletide memories with her family.