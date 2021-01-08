The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, lamented the continuous presentation of fake Covid-19 test results by Nigerians travelling abroad.

The PTF Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, while speaking at the daily briefing in Abuja, said the act was defaming to Nigerian as a country.

Mr. Mustapher noted that the PTF has directed private laboratories to put in place measures to validate results and ensure that all passengers are registered on the travel portal before samples are processed.

He said:

“It has become embarrassing to note that some Nigerians continue to present fake results when travelling outside the shores of this country.

”This remains a major source of concern to the Federal Government.”

Speaking on the increasing number of positive cases, the PTF chairman said it had become a source of concern, urging Nigerians to take responsibility, saving it is better to be on a mask than a ventilator.

“This is yet another all-time high in Nigeria, and we must all take full responsibility through compliance and vigilance.

“It is better to wear a face mask than to be on a ventilator.

”We have consistently appealed to all Nigerians to stay safe and act in most defensive and protective ways by complying with the non-pharmaceutical interventions already prescribed,” the PTF boss said.

”Remind your neighbour to do the right thing in view of the imminent danger facing us as a country and the world in general.

“Our records show that our test per million is at 4,695, our test positivity rate at 9.6 per cent and our case fatality rate increased to three per cent as we have recorded 1,324 deaths,” Mustapha added.

