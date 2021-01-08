ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.
We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.
Job ID: 71
Location: Lagos
Department: Retail Division
Function: Campaigns Management
Reporting to: Head, Sales & Marketing
Travel Frequency: Occasionally
Purpose of the Job
- This role will shape the creative direction, media planning and buying strategies, and integrated digital activities across ipNX’s campaigns.
- To be responsible for developing, planning and directing the promotional activities for ipNX’s products in order to create brand awareness, while communicating the benefits of ipNX’s products to customers and prospects.
- To build brand and audiences; integrating marketing, insight and engagement; and promoting products. Adopt innovative ways to develop the ipNXs audiences, target new visitors and drive revenue.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
- A Bachelor’s degree in Sales, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations, International Relations, Information Technology, Business Administration or a related field (2.2/Upper Credit Minimum)
- Professional qualification with the Chartered Institute of Marketing or its equivalent
- Expert understanding of the ad tech landscape, including the different products and companies
- Ability to navigate, influence, manage and lead cross-functional teams without direct line supervision
- Ability to manage through ambiguity and balance multiple dynamic priorities
- Influential storytelling skills, verbal and written
- Communication, analytical and partnership skills
- Knowledge of building B2B demand generation strategies and campaigns
- Ability to balance strategy and campaign execution
- Project management and execution skills
- Ability to be Technological savvy which is necessary for today’s business to gain a wider consumer reach
- Ability to build good working relationships across diverse business areas and functions, you will be a team player with a positive and flexible attitude to work
- Ability to lead a team towards growth to enhance sales volumes and enhance revenue generation
- Have an entrepreneurial spirit
- Analytic skills must be keen in conducting research and data-driven insights, having an in-depth knowledge of the business’s product, strategic, analytical and marketing concepts
- Ability to possess interpersonal skills that will encourage openness and trust both internally and externally. Showing calmness under stressful situations and in uncertainty, inspiring the same in his team
- Ability to use MS Word and PowerPoint, which are necessary for creating both visually and verbally engaging reports and presentations
- A strong team player, who supports their colleagues and share their skills
- Good interpersonal & work flow management skills
READ ALSO: #PTJobs: Network Services Engineer At iPNX Nigeria Limited
Work Experience:
- 10 or more years of consumer marketing/media experience, with a focus on direct response strategy
- 6 or more years of experience on a client marketing team or a media agency
- 4 or more years of digital direct response campaign experience
- Experience in developing data driven media strategies
- Experience collaborating with creative teams for joint, idea led media plans
- Experience with converting B2B leads to sales and the previous use of marketing automation tools
- Experience developing national and local campaigns
- Extensive marketing experience across all marketing and communications channels and a broad knowledge of campaign planning, execution, agency management & post-event analysis
- Strong experience of stakeholder management
- Experience analyzing campaign results and measure performance against KPIs
- Experience in budgeting, forecasting and planning experience in an operational environment
- Experience in using data to illustrate business conclusions
- Proven track record of achieving targets and driving sales growth in a business
- Prior experience in product management
- Previous experience successfully managing Marketing team ideally from a similar industry
- Strong experience as a line manager and a coach leading diverse teams
Other Requirements:
- Customer Focus
- Action orientation
- Drive results
- Cultivate Innovation
- Ability to optimize work processes
- Resilience
- Self-Development
- Nimble Learning
- Ensures Accountability
- Develops Talent
- Drives Engagement
- Drives Vision & Purpose
- Excellent Decision Quality
Expected Key Results:
- Execute Advertising and Campaign Strategy
- Public Relations
- Advertising and Campaign Budget Management, Activities and Communication
- Campaign Reporting and Analysis
- Stakeholder Management
- Successful Partnership for Revenue Growth and Sustainability
Application Closing Date
31st March, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply
Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Comments