ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

Job ID: 66



Location: Lagos



Department: Infrastructure



Function: Operations



Reporting to: Head, Facilities



Travel Frequency: N/A

Purpose of the Job

To produce designed documentation that supports the OSP infrastructure deployment. Design, establish, optimize and monitor the Data Centre network infrastructure to achieve an efficient data network with maximum uptime that will allow continuous business operations for both internal and external stakeholders.

Expected Key Results:

Design and implementation of LAN, WAN and SAN networks of the Data Center according to standards organization best practices and industry directions.

Ensure the Quality of Service of the Data Centre network by continuous monitoring of network services and performance & reporting of network KPI statistics on a weekly basis.

Regular optimization of the Data Centre network by tweaking configuration parameters to ensure optimal and stable infrastructure.

Research and analysis of current and future networking technologies and its benefits to the organization in order to maintain competitive advantage.

Ensure operational efficiency of colocation services of the Data Centre

READ ALSO: ipNX Partners Oyo State On Free Internet Supply To Public

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

Bachelor’s degree / HND in any of the following: Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering and other related disciplines. (Second Class Lower/Upper Credit at minimum)

Possession of Cisco CCNP certification. Other vendor technology certification (e.g. Juniper, Huawei) will be desirable.

Knowledge of BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, STP, HSRP and other TCP/IP protocols will be beneficial.

Knowledge of Linux administration with experience in any scripting language is desirable.

Ability to meet the customers’ need in line with the business requirements.

Adept at conducting tests to identify faults in network systems.

Ability to work with sales managers to ensure smooth work operations.

Knowledge of various forms of Open Source Software will be advantageous.

Demonstrated troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Candidate must be able to lift, push and pull up to 20kg.

Candidate must be able to tolerate temperature of below 20° C for extended periods of time.

Can handle multiple projects and tight deadlines.

Work Experience:

Minimum of 3 – 5 years of practical experience working in Data Centre network operations and relevant field.

Experience in troubleshooting complex data centre environments.

Experience configuring LAN switching infrastructure – VLANs, Trunking, etc.

Experience with configuring routing protocols and creating VPNs on cisco devices.

At least 3 years of working with Cisco, Juniper and Huawei network products.

Other Requirements:

Customer Focus

Tech savvy

Action orientation

Drive results

Ability to optimize work processes

Self Development

Nimble Learner

Interpersonal skills

Self-Starter

Communication and writing skills

Application Closing Date



31st March, 2021.

Method of Application



Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply