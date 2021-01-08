ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

Job ID: 63



Location: Lagos



Department: Information Systems and Technology



Function: Network Administration and Security



Reporting to: Head, System Operations



Travel Frequency: N/A

Purpose of the Job

The purpose of the job is to primarily support highly complex systems including the overall administration, security, redundancy of our enterprise network infrastructure.

Expected Key Results:

Overall uptime of network systems

Maintain secure and compliant network processes and procedures

Reporting

Other responsibilities as assigned.

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

Minimum 2.2 / Upper Credit, Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Computer Information Systems or any related field.

Work Experience:

Minimum of 2 years of experience as an IT Network Engineer

An in-depth and up-to-date knowledge of System Network design and management.

Implementation and administration of data and VOIP networks (LAN, WAN, Wi-Fi).

Experience in an enterprise environment.

Previous experience working in a Cyber/Network Security role would be a plus.

Experience with advanced network concepts and technologies: QoS, CoS, VoIP, flow control.

Relevant hands-on experience with the following technology or equivalent: Cisco switches, routers, VPN, VOIP, and wireless access.

Experience working in a multi-platform (LINUX, Mac-OS and Windows) environment.

Possession of CCNA certification; CCIE and/or CISSP an added advantage.

Knowledge of software development process, quality control, and impact assessment is a plus.

Other Requirements:

Excellent analytical, conceptual thinking, strategic planning, and execution skills to drive organizational change

Strong team player

Ability to mentor less experienced engineers

Solid problem solver

Ability to quickly learn and apply new tool sets, technology and concepts

Proven ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple projects effectively; deal with changing priorities, and to meet deadlines in a rapidly changing, fast-paced environment.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills to present information and ideas clearly and succinctly and to explain various application software and hardware to end users.

Application Closing Date



31st March, 2021.

Method of Application



