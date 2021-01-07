ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.
We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.
Job ID: 69
Location: Lagos
Department: Retail Division
Function: Network Services
Reporting to: Network Services Lead
Travel Frequency: N / A
Purpose of the Job
- The Network Services Engineer is responsible for pro-actively performing network fulfilment activities across all network products.
- Assists in troubleshooting customer impacting issues affected by the fulfilment process, diagnose problems and troubleshoot within Data Centre/LAN/WAN/Wireless, or Firewall/Load Balancing/Threat Protection.
- Providing design and implementation according to best practices and standards and assist in deploying and supporting Network services and Security for clients.
Expected Key Results
- Network Service Monitoring
- Network Service Support Analysis
- Network Service Management
- Customer Service
- Perform Monitoring, Backup and Recovery Procedures
- Stakeholder Management
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, MIS, Electrical Engineering or other technical disciplines (2.2/ Upper Credit Minimum)
- Industry Certifications in AWS, CISSP, CCDP, CCNP, and CCIE
- Requires strong knowledge of Cisco routers and switches and of firewalls and web filtering solutions
- Keen interest in emerging technologies Cloud, SD-WAN
- Good verbal and written communication skills required for interaction with business-users.
- Strong problem-solving skills required for technical issue resolution.
- Organized and structured work habits
- Strong personal time management to coordinate several tasks simultaneously
- Ability to confidently communicate with personnel at all levels of the organization.
- Extensive technical knowledge deploying and managing network and infrastructure environment
- Well organized, articulate and has numerate skills
- Knowledge of network hardware configuration and management, including routers, firewalls, switches etc.
- Ability to quickly learn, understand, and work with new emerging technologies, methodologies and solutions in the cloud/IT technology space
- Excellent analytical and quantitative skills; ability to use hard data and metrics to back up assumptions and develop business cases
- Have an entrepreneurial spirit
- Pre-Sales & Post-Sales Management
- Demonstrable communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills
- Environmental / Industry analysis
- Documentation and Strategic planning skills
-
Project management skills also desirable
Work Experience:
- 5 years plus experience with Fiber to the Home (FTTH) infrastructure, and experience in construction on new outside and inside plant (OSP/ISP) fiber infrastructure.
- Experience with basic configurations of enterprise or carrier grade networking equipment such as routers, switches, firewalls, encoders, optics, and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)
- Working knowledge of health, safety, and environmental protection practices and procedures as they apply to common construction processes
- Experience working within a Service Provider environment on the core network architecture
- Experience working within a multi-vendor network environment – Cisco etc
- Good experience of incident resolution, requests, changes and problem-solving activities delivered to agreed SLAs in an enterprise organisation
- Extensive experience interacting with clients in both pre- and post-sales capacities
- Experience using data to illustrate business conclusions
- Experience working in a Service Provider environment and providing technical support to end customer solutions
- Knowledge and understanding of the Nigerian and global Information Technology Industry especially Telecommunications
Other Requirements:
- Customer Focus
- Tech-savvy
- Action orientation
- Drive results
- Cultivate Innovation
- Ability to optimize work processes
- Resilience
- Self-Development
- Nimble Learning
- Ensures Accountability
- Develops Talent
- Drives Engagement
- Drives Vision & Purpose
- Excellent Decision Quality
Application Closing Date
31st March, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply
