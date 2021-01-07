ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

Job ID: 69



Location: Lagos



Department: Retail Division



Function: Network Services



Reporting to: Network Services Lead



Travel Frequency: N / A

Purpose of the Job

The Network Services Engineer is responsible for pro-actively performing network fulfilment activities across all network products.

Assists in troubleshooting customer impacting issues affected by the fulfilment process, diagnose problems and troubleshoot within Data Centre/LAN/WAN/Wireless, or Firewall/Load Balancing/Threat Protection.

Providing design and implementation according to best practices and standards and assist in deploying and supporting Network services and Security for clients.

Expected Key Results

Network Service Monitoring

Network Service Support Analysis

Network Service Management

Customer Service

Perform Monitoring, Backup and Recovery Procedures

Stakeholder Management

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, MIS, Electrical Engineering or other technical disciplines (2.2/ Upper Credit Minimum)

Industry Certifications in AWS, CISSP, CCDP, CCNP, and CCIE

Requires strong knowledge of Cisco routers and switches and of firewalls and web filtering solutions

Keen interest in emerging technologies Cloud, SD-WAN

Good verbal and written communication skills required for interaction with business-users.

Strong problem-solving skills required for technical issue resolution.

Organized and structured work habits

Strong personal time management to coordinate several tasks simultaneously

Ability to confidently communicate with personnel at all levels of the organization.

Extensive technical knowledge deploying and managing network and infrastructure environment

Well organized, articulate and has numerate skills

Knowledge of network hardware configuration and management, including routers, firewalls, switches etc.

Ability to quickly learn, understand, and work with new emerging technologies, methodologies and solutions in the cloud/IT technology space

Excellent analytical and quantitative skills; ability to use hard data and metrics to back up assumptions and develop business cases

Have an entrepreneurial spirit

Pre-Sales & Post-Sales Management

Demonstrable communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills

Environmental / Industry analysis

Documentation and Strategic planning skills

Project management skills also desirable

Work Experience:

5 years plus experience with Fiber to the Home (FTTH) infrastructure, and experience in construction on new outside and inside plant (OSP/ISP) fiber infrastructure.

Experience with basic configurations of enterprise or carrier grade networking equipment such as routers, switches, firewalls, encoders, optics, and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)

Working knowledge of health, safety, and environmental protection practices and procedures as they apply to common construction processes

Experience working within a Service Provider environment on the core network architecture

Experience working within a multi-vendor network environment – Cisco etc

Good experience of incident resolution, requests, changes and problem-solving activities delivered to agreed SLAs in an enterprise organisation

Extensive experience interacting with clients in both pre- and post-sales capacities

Experience using data to illustrate business conclusions

Experience working in a Service Provider environment and providing technical support to end customer solutions

Knowledge and understanding of the Nigerian and global Information Technology Industry especially Telecommunications

Other Requirements:

Customer Focus

Tech-savvy

Action orientation

Drive results

Cultivate Innovation

Ability to optimize work processes

Resilience

Self-Development

Nimble Learning

Ensures Accountability

Develops Talent

Drives Engagement

Drives Vision & Purpose

Excellent Decision Quality

Application Closing Date



31st March, 2021.

Method of Application



