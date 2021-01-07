Daily News

#PTJobs: Network Services Engineer At iPNX Nigeria Limited

By
0
#ptjobs:-network-services-engineer-at-ipnx-nigeria-limited
Views: Visits 3

ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

Job ID: 69


Location: Lagos


Department: Retail Division


Function: Network Services


Reporting to: Network Services Lead


Travel Frequency: N / A

Purpose of the Job

  • The Network Services Engineer is responsible for pro-actively performing network fulfilment activities across all network products.
  • Assists in troubleshooting customer impacting issues affected by the fulfilment process, diagnose problems and troubleshoot within Data Centre/LAN/WAN/Wireless, or Firewall/Load Balancing/Threat Protection.
  • Providing design and implementation according to best practices and standards and assist in deploying and supporting Network services and Security for clients.

Expected Key Results

  • Network Service Monitoring
  • Network Service Support Analysis
  • Network Service Management
  • Customer Service
  • Perform Monitoring, Backup and Recovery Procedures
  • Stakeholder Management

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, MIS, Electrical Engineering or other technical disciplines (2.2/ Upper Credit Minimum)
  • Industry Certifications in AWS, CISSP, CCDP, CCNP, and CCIE
  • Requires strong knowledge of Cisco routers and switches and of firewalls and web filtering solutions
  • Keen interest in emerging technologies Cloud, SD-WAN
  • Good verbal and written communication skills required for interaction with business-users.
  • Strong problem-solving skills required for technical issue resolution.
  • Organized and structured work habits
  • Strong personal time management to coordinate several tasks simultaneously
  • Ability to confidently communicate with personnel at all levels of the organization.
  • Extensive technical knowledge deploying and managing network and infrastructure environment
  • Well organized, articulate and has numerate skills
  • Knowledge of network hardware configuration and management, including routers, firewalls, switches etc.
  • Ability to quickly learn, understand, and work with new emerging technologies, methodologies and solutions in the cloud/IT technology space
  • Excellent analytical and quantitative skills; ability to use hard data and metrics to back up assumptions and develop business cases
  • Have an entrepreneurial spirit
  • Pre-Sales & Post-Sales Management
  • Demonstrable communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills
  • Environmental / Industry analysis
  • Documentation and Strategic planning skills

  • Project management skills also desirable

=============

READ ALSO: #PTJobs: Wi-Fi Project Engineer At iPNX Nigeria Limited

=============

Work Experience:

  • 5 years plus experience with Fiber to the Home (FTTH) infrastructure, and experience in construction on new outside and inside plant (OSP/ISP) fiber infrastructure.
  • Experience with basic configurations of enterprise or carrier grade networking equipment such as routers, switches, firewalls, encoders, optics, and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)
  • Working knowledge of health, safety, and environmental protection practices and procedures as they apply to common construction processes
  • Experience working within a Service Provider environment on the core network architecture
  • Experience working within a multi-vendor network environment – Cisco etc
  • Good experience of incident resolution, requests, changes and problem-solving activities delivered to agreed SLAs in an enterprise organisation
  • Extensive experience interacting with clients in both pre- and post-sales capacities
  • Experience using data to illustrate business conclusions
  • Experience working in a Service Provider environment and providing technical support to end customer solutions
  • Knowledge and understanding of the Nigerian and global Information Technology Industry especially Telecommunications

Other Requirements:

  • Customer Focus
  • Tech-savvy
  • Action orientation
  • Drive results
  • Cultivate Innovation
  • Ability to optimize work processes
  • Resilience
  • Self-Development
  • Nimble Learning
  • Ensures Accountability
  • Develops Talent
  • Drives Engagement
  • Drives Vision & Purpose
  • Excellent Decision Quality

Application Closing Date


31st March, 2021.

Method of Application


Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)


Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…

PT Mag Campaign AD

Arsenal take out N62bn loan after finances take COVID-19 hit

Previous article

Rivers CP Charges Newly Deployed Special Constabularies Not To Indulge In Corruption

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News