ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

Job ID: 18



Location: All Branches



Department: Human Resource, Finance, Wifi and Voice, Network Infrastructure uni, Information Systems & Technology



Reporting to: Supervisor



Function: As applicable to requesting unit



Travel Frequency: Occasional

Introduction of the Job

The ipNX internship program offers students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria the opportunity to gain work experience and providing students the opportunity to work directly with inspiring and experienced professionals

The insights and skills gained by the end of the programme would be invaluable for future careers to the following category of applicants: Students undergoing the mandatory SIWES (Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme) program (Industrial Trainee). Graduates who have completed their Higher National Diploma programs for Polytechnics, Colleges of Education & Bachelor Degree for university institutions .and are awaiting NYSC deployment (Pre-Service). Corp members currently undergoing their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).



Purpose of the Job

To learn new skills and add to their knowledge base while gaining confidence in their abilities.

To offer the opportunity to work with someone who can become a mentor for you – not only in the internship but throughout their career.

To learn about a career field from the inside and decide if this is the right career field for them.

To offer the opportunity to practice communication and teamwork skills.

To gain industry knowledge first hand from the organization and professionals.

To gain valuable experience and accomplishments to add to their resume.

To provide evidence that they have initiative, are reliable, and have a sense of responsibility.

To apply some of the ideas learned in school and provide a bridge between school and the professional world.

Deliverables:

This section requires the top five accountabilities that role is to deliver own. Written in outcome language, this is not a listing of tasks but a grouping of tasks to determine outcomes required from the tasks.

Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs):

Communications

Dependability

Initiative

Job Knowledge

Use of Technology

Overall Job Performance

Demonstrate (Key competencies):

This section requires an overview of the education, experience, and skills required to do the job at a satisfactory level. It is not a list of the jobholder’s qualification.

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

CGPA ( 2.50 minimum) / B.Sc (2.2 minimum) / HND (Upper Credit minimum).

WAEC (Minimum 6 B’s & C’s)

Work Experience:

Little or no work experience

Other Requirements:

Customer Focus

Tech savvy

Action orientation

Drive results

Cultivate Innovation

Ability to optimize work processes

Resilience.

Application Closing Date



31st March, 2021.

Method of Application



Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply

–



Interested and qualified candidates should address their Cover Letters to:



The Human Resource Manager,



Human Capital Management,



ipNX Nigeria.

Note: All Pre-service & I.T Internship Cover Letters should state the duration of the internship.