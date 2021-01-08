ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Team Lead, Procurement



Job ID: 59



Location: Lagos



Department: Supply Chain Management



Function: Procurement



Reporting to: Head, Supply Chain Management



Travel Frequency: N/A

Purpose of the Job

Provide and drive procurement (acquisition of goods and services) activities in order to provide effective support to user departments, getting the best value, quality and impacting the bottom line positively through cost reduction.

Expected Key Results:

Procurement Management

Expediting

Stakeholders Relationship management

Sourcing and tender evaluation

Team development.

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

Minimum of 2.2 / Upper Credit, Bachelor’s Degree in Social and Management Sciences or other related fields.

MBA / M.Sc in related fields (added advantage)

Certified Professional in Supply Management (added advantage)

Chartered institute of purchasing and supply certification (added advantage)

Knowledge of Contract management will be an added advantage

Strong negotiation skills.

Conduct staff training and identify development needs.

Excellent problem solving and analytical ability.

Ability to write policies and procedures

Knowledge of SUN system application or any other accounting software.

Project and time management.

Sound judgment and initiative.

Work Experience:

4-5 years relevant experience.

Other Requirements:

Customer Focus

Tech-savvy

Action orientation

Drive results

Cultivate Innovation

Ability to optimize work processes

Resilience

Self Development

Nimble Learner

Ensures Accountability

Develops Talent

Drives Engagement

Drives Vision & Purpose

Excellent Decision Quality.

Application Closing Date



31st March, 2021.

Method of Application



Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply