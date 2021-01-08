ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.
We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Team Lead, Procurement
Job ID: 59
Location: Lagos
Department: Supply Chain Management
Function: Procurement
Reporting to: Head, Supply Chain Management
Travel Frequency: N/A
Purpose of the Job
- Provide and drive procurement (acquisition of goods and services) activities in order to provide effective support to user departments, getting the best value, quality and impacting the bottom line positively through cost reduction.
Expected Key Results:
- Procurement Management
- Expediting
- Stakeholders Relationship management
- Sourcing and tender evaluation
- Team development.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
- Minimum of 2.2 / Upper Credit, Bachelor’s Degree in Social and Management Sciences or other related fields.
- MBA / M.Sc in related fields (added advantage)
- Certified Professional in Supply Management (added advantage)
- Chartered institute of purchasing and supply certification (added advantage)
- Knowledge of Contract management will be an added advantage
- Strong negotiation skills.
- Conduct staff training and identify development needs.
- Excellent problem solving and analytical ability.
- Ability to write policies and procedures
- Knowledge of SUN system application or any other accounting software.
- Project and time management.
- Sound judgment and initiative.
Work Experience:
- 4-5 years relevant experience.
Other Requirements:
- Customer Focus
- Tech-savvy
- Action orientation
- Drive results
- Cultivate Innovation
- Ability to optimize work processes
- Resilience
- Self Development
- Nimble Learner
- Ensures Accountability
- Develops Talent
- Drives Engagement
- Drives Vision & Purpose
- Excellent Decision Quality.
Application Closing Date
31st March, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply
