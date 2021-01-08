The Management Sciences for Health (MSH), a global health nonprofit organization, uses proven approaches developed over 40 years to help leaders, health managers, and communities in developing nations build stronger health systems for greater health impact. We work to save lives by closing the gap between knowledge and action in public health.

Location: Abuja

Employment Type: Full Time

Job Overview

The Technical Manager, Malaria Prevention position will work in close collaboration with the Senior Technical Manager-Malaria, project staff, and project partners in ensuring the delivery of quality malaria prevention and vector control interventions in line with objectives set forth in the Global Fund Malaria Grant, which support the National Malaria Control Strategy.

S/he will provide technical support to state malaria programmes in all aspects of direct implementation of program activities for seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) and mass distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) at various service delivery points at state and LGA levels to meet up with the technical demands of the grant.

The Technical Manager with support from state colleagues will ensure the delivery of quality SMC interventions and LLIN campaigns in communities and LGAs in implementing states; while working in close collaboration with project partners and MSH colleagues.

The Technical Manager will also provide oversight to the state technical officers to ensure effectiveness of routine distribution of LLINs at ANC and EPI clinics in grant-supported health facilities.

S/He will also be responsible for tracking of case management activities at state level and any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Responsibilities

Be responsible for the coordination and implementation of programme activities for the SMC and LLIN projects on time and within budget, ensuring targets and milestone are met

Liaise regularly with the other project senior technical managers and specialists (M&E and SCMS) to prepare the SMC and LLIN project monitoring and evaluation framework and research strategy, taking programme-level frameworks and strategies into account.

Liaise with Senior Technical Manager on budget management including the preparation of annual budget and forecasts, implementation as planned, tracking and reforecasting, as well as liaise with project-level colleagues to ensure accurate tracking and reporting of case management activities at programme level

Participate in preparing country-level programme progress and quarterly narrative reports on time.

Support the SMEP/SMOH in the implementation of all case management activities, in line with grant targets and deliverables by ensuring adherence to national strategies and guidelines for malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Work with States and LGAs in planning and coordinating training for health workers, On-the-job Training and Supportive Supervision as it relates with SMC and LLIN campaigns.

Support the State MoH to implement activities for improving Intermittent Preventive Therapy for pregnant women (IPTp) and routine LLIN distribution in pregnant women and children under-5 years

Support capacity building of the State MoH personnel on malaria technical areas

Preparation and submission of project malaria technical activity reports to Senior Technical Manager

Represent MSH on malaria Technical Working Groups (TWGs) and other relevant health coordinating committees at national level

Contribute to quarterly lessons identification and learning documentation and dissemination.

Preparation and submission of project service delivery activity reports to Senior Technical Manager

Document evidence and best practices that are related to the programme

Education

M.D/MBBS required with extensive field experience in community-based malaria prevention, vector control, diagnosis and treatment; a master’s degree in health management or public health is an added advantage. Specialized experience in malaria is highly preferred.

Minimum Experience

At least 7 years of post-NYSC relevant experience in public health OR 4 years’ experience in malaria programming is required.

Experience implementing LLIN and SMC campaigns at field level is required.

Experience providing technical assistance to partner organizations; knowledge and experience of programmatic and technical malaria service delivery challenges is highly desired.

Ability to work both in a team and independently and ability to transfer knowledge through formal and informal training.

Experience with, and a demonstrated commitment to, community-based approach to development.

Experience with GF donor funding requirement a plus.

Capacity to prepare evidence-based reports and documents.

Strong professional oral and writing skills, including the development of reports, oral presentations, and technical documents.

Ability to interface with multiple stakeholders, representatives, and partners in a professional manner on an ongoing basis.

Previous experience with or good knowledge of Global Fund operating procedures

Ability to work effectively in a team environment and communicate information to both health and non-health audiences, and achieve consensus on policy, project, research, and administrative matters.

Knowledge and Skills:

Good verbal communication skills, tact and diplomacy are required to establish and develop sustainable working relationships at the highest level and a high level of trust with public/private organizations. Verbal communication skills are also necessary to negotiate activity plans and resolve activity implementation issues with counterparts, partners and team members. Excellent written communication skills are required to prepare regular and ad hoc reports, activity documentation and briefing papers.

Excellent computer skills (MS Word, Excel and Power Point) are required for effectively operating in this position. Good computer skills are required to implement, analyze, and monitor, and manage activity goals, inputs, outcomes, and achievements.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply

Note

