ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

Job ID: 68



Location: Lagos



Department: Retail Division



Function: User Experience



Reporting to: Team Lead, Customer Retention



Travel Frequency: N/A

Purpose of the Job

The User Experience Officer is responsible for providing feedback and participate in end user focus groups, readiness reviews, and other sessions as an advocate for customer requirements, customer features, troubleshooting support in collaboration with relevant teams. To deliver unparalleled customer experience to retail buying customers.

The role will work collaboratively with product owners and managers to identify user issues, design solutions and develop working prototypes and build relationships across teams to promote collaboration and efficiency that will raise the bar for the user experience.

Expected Key Results:

User Experience Management

Customer Satisfaction through Evaluation

User Experience

Customer Insight through Stakeholder Management

Service Delivery & Performance Measurement

Team Work and Performance.

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Sales or related field (2.2/ Upper Credit Minimum)

Strong people management and engagement skills

Strong oral and written communication skills

Assertive and respectful personality who views any customer loss as an unacceptable occurrence

Process driven and organized, approaching problems in a systematic way

Highest ethical standards, integrity, authenticity, credibility, and character

Proven track record of surpassing objectives and delivering exceptional results

Great time management skills and with a self-starter attitude

Have an eye for details and the ability to adapt your writing style accordingly

Excellent telephone manners and great written communication skills at all levels that demonstrates empathy and understanding during calls and when appropriate

Ability to speak the language of Analytics & non-technical stakeholders

Stakeholder management: ability to interact seamlessly with C-suite employees

Demonstrate a clear understanding of the latest trends in customer experience

Understanding of the importance of good media communication for a large organization

A keen commercial awareness and the ability to rapidly identify issues and propose solution

Ability to build successful relationships at all levels

Ability to diagnose common customer needs and issues, and to translate those needs into actionable solutions

Ability to gather and interpret data in an unbiased fashion

Excellent analytical and quantitative skills; ability to use hard data and metrics to back up assumptions and develop business cases

Have an entrepreneurial spirit

Ability to demonstrate a mature understanding of key business needs

Excellent documentation and PowerPoint presentation skills.

Good project and time management skills – Ability to work independently and manage one’s time.

Problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills

History of career growth, consistently meeting and exceeding goals and increasing responsibilities

Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning and resource allocation.

Work Experience:

Minimum of 3 years account management/customer success/sales experience required

Experience of working in a user experience capacity, ideally across both Business and Retail organisations

Experience using Customer-centric capabilities and delivery of programmes across multiple business

Experience working in a complex matrix environment is desirable

Good understanding of Customer Insight approaches and methods

Experience in Telecommunications industry will be an added advantage

Experience in similar roles within IT or Hospitality environment, preferably both

Extensive experience working strategically with a large customer base within the business intelligence and analytics space

Experience of managing effective customer consultation including using social media tools in business.

Other Requirements:

Customer Focus

Tech savvy

Action orientation

Drive results

Cultivate Innovation

Ability to optimize work processes

Resilience

Self-Development

Nimble Learning

Ensures Accountability

Develops Talent

Drives Engagement

Drives Vision & Purpose

Excellent Decision Quality.

Application Closing Date



31st March, 2020.

Method of Application



Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply