The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD) is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation established under Nigerian laws to build strategic leadership for sustainable development in Africa. The vision of Centre LSD is an African society with strategic leadership and sustainable development. The Centre’s mission is to work with forces of positive change to empower citizens to transform society. The Centre is guided by the values of transparency and accountability; integrity; transformative change; feminism; diversity; dignity of the human person and Pan-Africanism.

As a result of expansion of its operations and commencement of new projects in 2021 including institutional building grant, Centre LSD is inviting applications from qualified candidates for the position of Directors of Leadership, Strategy and Development, IT Officer and Social Media Marketer.

Position: DIRECTOR, LEADERSHIP Abuja Fixed Term (24 months, renewable)

Education:

· Minimum of PhD in Social or Management Sciences

Experience:

· Minimum of ten years’ experience in the NGO/Development sector

· Sound knowledge of Leadership Studies. Certificate and/or courses in Leadership studies will be an added advantage.

· Knowledge and experience in programme work

· Experience in project management (Proposal writing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.)

· Experience in advocacy and campaigns

· Experience in fund raising

Skills and Abilities

· Attention to details

· Ability to work without supervision

· Management skills

· Report writing skills

· Communication skills

· Advocacy and campaign skills

Position: DIRECTOR, STRATEGY Abuja Fixed Term (24 months, renewable)

Education:

· Minimum of PhD in Social or Management Sciences

Experience:

· Minimum of ten years’ experience in the NGO/Development sector

· Sound knowledge of Strategy. Certificate and/or courses in Strategic Management will be an added advantage.

· Membership of Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria (ISMN) or any other Institute of Strategic Management will be an added advantage

· Knowledge and experience in programme work

· Experience in project management (Proposal writing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.)

· Experience in advocacy and campaigns

· Experience in fund raising

Skills and Abilities

· Attention to details

· Ability to work without supervision

· Management skills

· Report writing skills

· Communication skills

· Advocacy and campaign skills

Position: DIRECTOR, DEVELOPMENT Abuja Fixed Term (24 months, renewable)

Education:

· Minimum of PhD in Social or Management Sciences

Experience:

· Minimum of ten years’ experience in the NGO/Development sector

· Sound knowledge of Development theory and practice. Certificate and/or courses in Development Studies will be an added advantage.

· Knowledge and experience in programme work

· Experience in project management (Proposal writing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.)

· Experience in advocacy and campaigns

· Experience in fund raising

Skills and Abilities

· Attention to details

· Ability to work without supervision

· Management skills

· Report writing skills

· Communication skills

· Advocacy and campaign skills

Position: IT OFFICER, Abuja Fixed Term: (24 months, renewable)

Education:

· Minimum of HND or first degree from a recognised university.

Experience:

· Minimum of five years post NYSC experience

· Knowledge of IT

· Experience in IT systems

Skills and Abilities

· Attention to details

· Ability to work in team

· Communication/IT skills

Position: SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETER, Abuja Fixed Term: (24 months, renewable)

Education:

· Minimum of HND or first degree from a recognised university.

Experience:

· Minimum of five years post NYSC experience

· Knowledge of IT

· Experience in Social Media marketing

· Presence and large following in social media will be an advantage

Skills and Abilities

· Attention to details

· Ability to work in team

· Communication/IT skills

All interested candidates should send application letter and current resume to recruitment@centrelsd.org on or before Wednesday 20th January, 2021. Applications from women are particularly welcome.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.