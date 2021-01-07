ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

Job ID: 73



Location: Victoria Island, Lagos



Department: Business Division



Function: Wi-Fi Project Engineer



Reporting to: Service Fulfilment & Support



Travel Frequency: As Required

Purpose of the Job

Reporting to the Team Lead, Wi-Fi, the Wi-Fi Project Engineer is responsible for designing and deploying carrier grade and reliable Wi-Fi network infrastructure for enterprise customers in accordance with set SLAs.

He / she is also responsible for overseeing the ‘support and maintenance’ of the installed Wi-Fi network infrastructure within ipNX (Core) as well as deployments for Enterprise Customers (Access).

He will be responsible for planning, directing and coordinating all activities required to fulfil and maintain enterprise Wi-Fi Services to customers. These include: carrying out extensive surveys to first of all identify the optimal equipment and solutions for delivering the requested services, creating the design diagrams, initiating and completing the procurement process, carrying out the actual installations as projects as well as the maintenance of these installations.

He is equally tasked with ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence during all levels of engagements with customers – including during surveys, service delivery (installations) as well as during support calls / visits.

In addition to the above, he is also required to provide routine in-house training where required.

Expected Key Results:

Network Infrastructure& Customer Management

Reporting

Asset Management

People Management

Training

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skill

Education: BSC Computer Science / Computer Engineering / IT Related Disciplines (2.2 / Upper Credit Minimum)

Technical: Understanding of Computer Networks and aspects of Project Management.

Cisco Network Certification/PMP is a bonus

Technical: Practical Experience with Network Connectivity Installations (Routers & Switches)

Technical: Practical Knowledge of Wireless Technology and Installations (any of: RF, Radio, Microwave, GSM, LTE or Wi-Fi and Base Stations)

Technology: Microsoft Office Suite competence [Bonus: Visio, MS Project]

Language: Fluent English

Communication: Exemplary Communication Skills [Face to Face and over the telephone]; Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization

Work Experience:

At least 1 year experience within the telecoms space

A good understanding of computer networks as well as some aspects of project management (Cisco Certification/ PMP is a bonus)

A good grasp of technical installations (wireless & wireline), the use of applicable tools and willingness to learn more

Good understanding of relevant wireless technology (hardware) and other network connectivity equipment including routers and switches

Good understanding of Microsoft Office Suite including MS Project

Must be comfortable with MS Visio for drawing survey and network design diagrams

Other Requirements:

Hardworking and Tenacious

Resilience

Action orientation

Tech Savvy

Result Driven

Excellent Decision Quality

Attention to Detail

Problem Solving

Analytical

Ability to work with teams

Customer Focus

Self-Development

Application Closing Date



31st March, 2021.

Method of Application



