#PTJobs: Women Rights Officer

The Women Rights Officer shall support in the conceptualisation, implementation, and evaluation of the Centre’s programmes especially gender and women-focused programmes.

Position: WOMEN RIGHTS OFFICER

Responsible to: Programme Directors

Responsible for: Programme Officers

A. Programme Planning, Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation

  • Design and develop programmes, proposals and projects in the areas of Leadership, Strategy and Development.
  • Implement, monitor and evaluate projects

B. Policy, Advocacy, Campaigns and Research

  • Identify issues and areas of Policy, Advocacy, campaigns and Research
  • Initiate, plan and carry out advocacy, campaigns and research
  • Ensure proper planning, implementation, and dissemination of research findings.

C. Partnership

  • Collaborate and partner with other organisations that will help the Centre achieve its goal and objectives.

D. Human Resource Management

  • Participate in the recruitment, selection, induction and capacity building of staff where necessary.
  • Manage any staff that reports to him/her

E. Financial Management

  • Support the financial planning process of the organisation
  • Ensure judicious use of resources of the centre
  • Retire advances promptly in line with the centre’s financial policy

F. Others

  • Produce reports as are required for the proper functioning of the centre
  • Represent the centre as delegated by relevant supervisors
  • Take active part in the activities of the centre
  • Assume any other responsibility relevant to the position and as may be assigned by relevant supervisors.

All interested candidates should send application letter and current resume to recruitment@centrelsd.org on or before Wednesday 20th January, 2021. Applications from Women are particularly welcome.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.

