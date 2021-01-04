Popular British actress and Hammer Horror screen legend, Barbara Shelley, passed on today, January 4, 2020, after battling underlying ailments after she had caught Covid-19 in the hospital ward.

Barbara died at the age of 88 after a lifetime of thrilling viewers who still sent her fan mails.

The actress who starred in the 1950s and 1960s Hammer Horror films featured with other movie icons including Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee.

Other movies credited to her include some of horror’s best-known films in The Gorgon, Dracula, Prince Of Darkness and Rasputin, Quatermass And The Pit, as well as Blood Of The Vampire, and Village Of The Damned.

Barbara who was one of the movie stables’ most glamorous leading ladies insisted that no one said she was beautiful.

The renounced actress also starred in the Doctor Who episode Planet Of Fire, also starring Peter Davison as the fifth Doctor.

Her agent, Thomas Bowington, told Daily Mail:

“She really was Hammer’s number one leading lady and the technicolour queen of Hammer.

“On screen she could be quietly evil. She goes from statuesque beauty to just animalistic wildness.

“She was a regular favourite of Hammer events and autograph shows but also performed on stage with the RSC.”

“She adored Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing and loved working with them, that was very dear to her,” he added.

Mr Bowington said Barbara had recently been in hospital, where she had caught Covid-19, but had since recovered.

He said: “It wasn’t the Covid that took her, she had underlying issues.”

