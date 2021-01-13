The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced the e-ticket services for trains on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Fidet Okhiria, the NRC Managing Director, said that the process would be on test run for a week before its formal inauguration on Jan. 20.

“We have commenced the e-ticketing for the Abuja -Kaduna train service today. We intend to test-run this process for about a week after which the formal inauguration will be done at the Ministry of Transportation on Jan. 20.

“The essence of this e-ticketing is to enable people to access tickets easily with fewer hurdles and especially during this period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Following to announcement, Nigerians on social media have becoming welcoming the initiative, saying it would eliminate middle in the system.

According to Okhiria, the e-ticketing platform will guarantee orderliness in purchasing of tickets and address some major security challenges in the country.

He said that the e-ticketing would also ensure that the database of all passengers boarding the train were captured in case of emergencies and for other purposes.

An e-ticket (short for electronic ticket) is stored in the airline/train’s reservation system and therefore eliminates the need for a printed ticket.

The passengers are expected to check in with a government-issued photo ID (e.g., driver’s license, passport) to receive their boarding pass.

Like this: Like Loading...