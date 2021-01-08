Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government will shut Gaskiya Level Crossing in the Apapa area from 3a.m. on Saturday, January 9, to 5a.m., Monday, January 11, for a railway project.

The closure is for the ongoing construction of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with an extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredric Oladeinde, on Friday, explained that the construction company would commence track laying on the level crossing on the Apapa end of the railway.

Oladeinde urged motorists coming from Gaskiya Road to connect Ijora 7-Up, navigate their way through Sari-Iganmu Road inwards Orile Iganmu to link Iganmu Bridge and continue their journey towards Ijora 7-Up, Apapa.

“Motorists coming from Ijora 7-Up inwards Gaskiya Road are to navigate through Marine Bridge to link Boundary Road inwards Olayinka Street to connect Gaskiya,” he added.

Road users are, therefore, advised to comply with the traffic directions provided by the traffic management personnel on the ground as well as road signals to minimise inconveniences that may be experienced while the Railway Modernisation Project construction lasts.

“The Lagos State Government is, hereby, appealing to residents of the state, especially motorists who ply these corridors, to utilise the provided alternatives with patience, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of the populace,” Oladeinde pleaded.

Vanguard News Nigeria