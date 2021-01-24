It doesn’t look like there is an end in sight to the menace of Fulani herdsmen as they struck again on Sunday January 24th on the ever busy Lagos/Benin/Ore road.

The rampaging herdsmen stopped a 14 seater Hiace bus in its tracks by firing at it and shattering the windows. They then proceeded to drag some of the occupants of the bus who are obviously travelers, out of the bus and into the bushes while firing at oncoming vehicles to scare them off.

This prompted travelers in both public and private vehicles to halt their movements with some abandoning their vehicles and scampering to safety.

In one of the attached videos, a man could be heard saying that Fulani herdsmen came out of the bushes in a black vehicle and herded their victims into the black vehicle which they drove into the bushes they came out of from.

In another video, a few young men kept saying the Fulani herdsmen kept firing at them with one saying they fired eight bullets.

As at the time of filling this report, the Edo State police is yet to make an announcement of this latest act.



For a while now, Fulani herdsmen have long deviated from their age long profession of rearing cattle, to causing havoc on citizens; kidnapping for ransom and killing either after collecting ransom for kidnapped victims, or just killing for fun or for some rather mundane reasons.

Their actions which also includes damaging farmlands and harming owners of farmlands when they complain, recently prompted the Ondo State government to not only ban them from night grazing, but to also ban them from state’s forest reserve.

This verdict from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu which was applauded by many right thinking Nigerians, was instead condemned by the presidency as well as the Cattle breeders association, Miyetti Allah.

While the presidency berated the governor for taking such a decision, insisting that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to reside in any part of the country and do their business, the Miyetti Allah association, asked its members to ignore the directive and go about their business.

Similarly, with the growing insecurity in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of the state, the Fulanis were issued a seven day ultimatum to vacate the community by activist and businessman, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho.



For daring to issue an ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in the community, the inspector general of police asked that he be arrested.

