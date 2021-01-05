Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj may have ushered in 2021 with adorable baby pictures of her son but the rapper has legal woes as she has been sued for $200 million.

The lawsuit is over her song “Rich Sex” which Queens rapper and songwriter Jawara Headley says she stole from him after he played it for her.

Jawara who goes by the name Brinx Billions is suing Nicki alongside Universal Music Group, Young Money, and Cash Money for damages.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jawara who is already credited as a writer of “Rich Sex” according to the ASCAP database claims that he let Nicki listen to his version of “Rich Sex” in 2016.

He also claims that he is the sole author/creator/composer/writer/producer of “Rich Sex” and Nicki told him it would be extremely marketable and become a global hit.

The rapper and songwriter says he’s known Nicki since 2007 when they met on MySpace but he’s still pissed his pal allegedly ripped specific lyrics, such as “It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome.”

Beyond lyrics, he says her song also has similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats and musical rhythm.

Nicki is yet to react to the claims.

Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a baby boy in September last year.

Nicki Minaj kicked off the new year by posting cute images of her son on her Instagram page. The baby’s name has not been revealed but is only referred to by the nickname “Papa Bear.”