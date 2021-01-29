Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka Tiny Harris have denied a recent round of allegations made against them by Sabrina Peterson and several other women.

Earlier this week, Sabrina posted a series of DM screenshots from more than a dozen anonymous women who accused the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse and other transgressions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the rapper and Tiny called the claims ‘egregiously appalling’ and claims that the couple for more than a decade has been having difficulty with Peterson, who previously accused the rapper of holding a gun to her head.

The statement reads: “Mr and Mrs Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade and they are taking this matter very seriously.

After the statement was released, Sabrina took to Instagram and wrote, “Let’s take a lie detector test.

Tiny aggressively denied the gun claim from Sabrina earlier this week: ”Hold up, so you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago, now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What with you today Pooh? I’m confused, she wrote.

Tiny also wrote in a comment on The Shade Room: “Stop harassing My family, you strange and everybody know you been special. Please get help but leave us alone.

