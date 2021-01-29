At least 15 women have accused US rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris of drugging and sex trafficking them.

These women came out after T.I. was called out by Sabrina Peterson who claims T.I. put a gun to her head in front of children.

On Thursday, January 28, Sabrina posted on her Instagram story messages she received from the alleged abuse victims.

The women also went on Instagram Live with Sabrina Peterson to share their extremely detailed and shocking stories about allegedly being drugged and abused by either Harris or associates of their’s, with the couple’s knowledge.

In the screenshots shared by Peterson, different women have claimed T.I. refers to women as ‘cattle’, they also claimed Tiny is the ringleader, a worse abuser than T.I.

The women also claim to have seen Tiny consume cocaine and molly, they said she forced them and her own friends to consume drugs before entering their home

One person detailed an alleged incident that took place during CIAA in Charlotte in 2016.

She said her phone was confiscated when she went to T.I. and Tiny’s hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton. Molly and cocaine were reportedly handed out at the party and only guests who removed their pants were allowed to stay.

“I watched him drag girls back and forth from the bedroom to the bathroom, to the living room. One girl was crying because she wanted to leave but they refused to give her her phone to call an Uber, she wrote.

The woman, who said she was excused from the activities because she knew someone in T.I.’s entourage, added that she witnessed the rapper tell his security to come ‘pick this b***h up off the bed’ because she couldn’t walk. The alleged victim was almost unconscious and her pulse was barely there, according to the witness.

Based on her own experience, the anonymous source described T.I. as an absolute monster who uses money and power to manipulate people and Tiny is his secret weapon.

Another woman said she was working as an escort and stripper in 2013 when T.I. invited her to take drugs and have sex with him and Tiny in return for payment, but then Tiny got jealous of her and hit her before T.I. choked her out. When she threatened to reveal their treatment to her, she was allegedly told that she could face deportation.

“I was threatened to the point I was in fear I left Atlanta and never looked back, the woman told Sabrina.

Another alleged victim, who claimed she was a minor when the abuse happened, said she and her friend were pressured for sex during 2005 NBA all-star weekend in Colorado. Another woman said the girls were so high it seemed like they were dead.

Among the accusers is a woman who claims her neighbour’s door was kicked in by the couple, after which they allegedly beat and kidnapped the husband. One said she was just 16 when her abuse happened. All of the women claim in their stories that they’ve each been traumatized by the couple and all are seeking justice.

T.I. has not yet responded to any of the claims.

