



Despite the challenges of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw global economic activities decline and social gatherings halted, Warri, Delta State recently was the hotspot of entertainment, as Ogunu Golf Resort, former Shell Club, threw its gates open for the Rave Warri 2020, a yearly thanksgiving, which was tagged, ‘Grill and Chill’.

First held in 2016 and regarded as the vibe of the South, Rave Warri is an indigenous lifestyle and event franchise, with a mission of curating social experiences, telling stories that focus on community building, fostering socio-economic renaissance, and creating opportunities.

Known for its series of social mixers that hosts over 5000 guests at each event, Rave Warri has slowly become a household name in Nigeria and a melting pot for Warri residents, industrialists, creatives, socialites, party enthusiasts, and generally free-spirited individuals.

The event, which ensured all COVID-19 protocol was adhered to, hosted individuals from different walks of life, who came out in large number to behold the city in its entire splendor.

The experience featured unlimited music from musical acts and DJs in the Niger-Delta region, with activities such as, picnics, games, giveaways, fashion pop-ups, brand exhibitions, fireworks, among others, all of which contributed to creating a picturesque and memorable experience for the attendees.

According to Omatseye Omamofe, founder of Rave Warri, the event is geared towards highlighting the boisterous nature of Warri as a city.

His words: “Rave Warri ‘Grill and Chill’ reaffirm the love and peaceful co-existence among all tribes within and outside the region, whilst promoting visibility and support of SMEs. The brand is committed to changing the narrative and giving a facelift to Warri, by amplifying its rich culture and potentials, and also using the platform to influence peace and tribal oneness, attracting investors, and boosting the socio-economic activities of the city.”

Omamofe explained that Delta State boasts of an emerging creative sector with Warri as one of the most prominent cities. He added that with the success of this year’s event, the Rave Warri brand remains unwavering in its vision of reclaiming and placing the city on the world map where investors can partner and support the growth and socio-economic opportunities in the state.

This year’s edition of Grill and Chill attracted international brands including Diageo (Johnnie Walker, Ciroc, and Guinness), Nigerian Breweries Plc (Heineken), International Breweries (Budweiser), Bacardi (Martini, Dusse), Nestle, and NDDC.

