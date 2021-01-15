There has been mild drama on social media after the pigeons released by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony, refused to fly despite multiple attempts.

After Buhari opened the bird cage at the National Arcade, he picked up one of the doves and threw it into the air. The bird refused to fly and landed on top of the cage.

In a bid to let all the white pigeons fly, the president opened the roof of the cage, but the birds refused to fly and remained on top of the roof of the cape.

After the tiring attempts, Buhari left the birds and returned to his seat.

It was gathered that the birds later flew moments after the President returned to his seat.

This ritual of releasing birds, which is a sign of peace, is done to commemorate the life of a departed loved at events like funerals or memorials.

A similar incidence happened in 2014 when former President Goodluck Jonathan released the pigeons which did not fly.

Below are reactions to the development on social media:

APC critic and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, tweeted, “Hmmm. Even the pigeons in Nigeria.”

“The pigeons are tired and overtime became lazy, they don’t want to fly the spirit of The Nigerian Flag. We should roast them at Suya joint and deploy Crowe for action,” former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, said.

“I guarantee you… If it was possible, the DSS would arrest the pigeons for such an affront on the President. But really, is there peace, harmony, and security in the land?” Social media personality, Morris Monye, asked.

“There’s no peace in Nigeria. There’s no progress being made. And there’s no harmony among us. So the pigeons refused to fly. Unbothered and unhinged, Buhari didn’t hesitate to leave the birds. Like he does with Nigeria and Nigerians You won’t find a more iconic video,” @isiomanb wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...