Again, FG sets to shut Third Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government has concluded plans to shut the Lagos Island bound traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge for two weeks commencing from Wednesday, January 13, 2021, as part of ongoing rehabilitation works.

Federal Controller, Works Lagos, Engineer Popoola Olukayode announced this in a statement, released at the weekend, titled: “Shifting of current diversion point towards Oworosonki and closing of the Lagos Island bound carriageway including the Adekunle slip Road.”

Olukayode, who also notified the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Transportation called for cooperation and understanding from the public, particularly, motorists.

According to Popoola, “The contractor plans to shift the current diversion point 2 kilometres towards Oworonsoki and close to traffic the Lagos Island bound carriageway including the Adekunle bound slip road beside the current diversion points for two weeks starting from Wednesday, January 12, to 27, 2021 to enable her remove, replace and cast in place joint 23 after the current diversion point along side the other two joints, 16 and 17 she is working on presently on the Lagos Island bound carriageway.”

He explained that after casting the three joints and asphalting, the whole Lagos Island bound carriageway will be reopened to traffic.

Popoola, however, assured that the repairs would not be delayed unnecessary to allow for smooth traffic.

Vanguard News Nigeria