Akin Aboluwade

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday during the grand finale of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, re-assured security agencies in the state of his continuous support in ensuring safety and security.

The governor declared that his administration remained committed to the welfare of security officials in the state.

The governor, who performed the traditional wreath-laying at the 2021 Remembrance Day celebration, said his administration’s gesture would, in turn, guarantee security of lives and properties of residents.

He commended the officers and men of the security agencies, for their efforts in battling insecurity in the state, urging them to continue to do their best to ensure peace reigns in the state and the country at large.

He said, “I will like to take this opportunity to thank officers and men of our security agencies. This is an unusual time and they are doing their best. So, for us as a government, our responsibility is to encourage and support them.

“On that note, I want to give a reassurance to the people of Oyo state that for us and our security agencies, we will continue to do our best to ensure a safe, secure and stable environment.”

The Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Oyo State Command, Michael Fajimi, appreciated the Oyo State Government for improving the welfare of the dependants of the fallen heroes in the state.

He said, “Today, we can see the. governor’s presence and he has been trying for us to see to the welfare of the fallen heroes and their dependants. He has been trying and we have been passing our goodwill messages accordingly.

“This is a period that we have sober reflection to remember the departed ones among us and we thank God that we are alive today. As far as we are concerned, we are making frantic efforts to see that these people are not left behind.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to continue to assist the veterans and the fallen heroes so as to make life more meaningful for their dependants, saying, “I want to further appeal to the government to continue to assist the veterans in respect of the fallen heroes. The government has been trying but we want it to push further so that life will be easy for the dependants of these fallen heroes.”

The Remembrance Day ceremony witnessed laying of wreaths by Governor Makinde; his Deputy, Rauf Olaniyan; the General Officer Commanding, 2 Mechanised Division, Maj. Gen Anthony Omozoje, and widows of the departed heroes, among other dignitaries.

The Remembrance Day ceremony also witnessed the 21-gun salute and symbolic release of white pigeons by Governor Makinde to usher in peace into the country.

Other dignitaries at the Remembrance Day event included the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly , Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; Garrison Commander, 2Division, Nigeria Army , Brig.Gen. Thomas Ogunsugba; and Commander, 671 Nigerian Air Force Detachment, Ibadan, Group Captain A. Muhammed among others.

