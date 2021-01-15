Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his service chiefs if they refuse to resign, insisting their efforts are not enough to solve the growing security problems in the country.

The governor said the sack of the service chiefs has become imperative so as to allow for fresh ideas and strategy in tackling the threats to internal security in the country.

Wike made the call during the wreath-laying and parade ceremony to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Although the governor saluted the service chiefs for their efforts in tackling the Boko Haram insurgency, he insisted the engagement with the terror group and recent banditry across the country seem to have overwhelmed them.

He said Boko Haram, bandits, and killer herdsmen have continued to overrun communities, randomly killing and abducting helpless people, adding that these insurgents have also destroyed private and public property with relative ease, and it is time for the Federal Government to take decisive action and end such a menace with their sack.

“A country is as strong as its Armed Forces. Her inability to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency despite years of full military engagement shows that all is not well with our approaches and commitments to the battle against internal insecurity.

“Today, therefore, also raises the need for all of us to be worried by the deteriorating security situation across the country and restate the call on the Federal Government to do everything necessary to bring the security threat by Boko Haram and armed bandits to a decisive end in the shortest time possible.

“We thank the Service Chiefs for their efforts so far in the battle against the insurgents. But we also align with the concern of citizens that having seemingly reached their wits’ end, they should now give way for fresh hands and ideas to give the fight the impetus that it so strongly needs to ensure that Boko Haram and killer bandits are comprehensively defeated and smoked out of existence.

“The time has come for the Federal Government to stop the pretence, change strategy, seek help from our friends and confront the urgency of the internal insecurity situation in Nigeria with every weaponry at its disposal to stop the killing, free all hostages and improve the physical security of our country for all Nigerians,” Wike said.

The Governor said the least duty every Nigerian owes the soldiers, veterans, and their families were to continue to remember, honour, and celebrate them for their extraordinary courage in service and sacrifice to the country. We also salute and honour every serving member of the Nigerian Armed Forces carrying on today in the noble tradition of those before them dutifully defending our nation’s territorial integrity.

“They are fighting to keep us safe and secure in the face of insurgencies from Boko Haram, Bandits and other criminal elements threatening our peace and security across the country.