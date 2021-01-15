Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended officers in the Military, Nigeria Police and the Legion for their efforts in ensuring that the country remained peaceful.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation during the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade and Wreath-laying Ceremony at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Friday.

He also commended them for protecting the country against external aggression.

The governor said that Nigerians should be thankful to God for celebrating this year’s ceremony in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also applauded the organisers of the programme, noting that, in spite of the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and other parts of the world, they could keep up with the yearly ritual, while adhering to safety protocols.

“It is usually a yearly ceremony and we are thankful that this year’s ceremony could still be observed.

“I want to congratulate and commend all of our officers in the military and also the Nigeria Police, but more especially men of the Legion and everybody that has participated in this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance ceremony.

“I think it has been a testimonial and it is a yearly ritual that we are thankful to God that we can still keep this year’s activity as important as it is.

“We were still able to observe all of the protocols and you could see that everything has gone very well.

“We are thankful to the organisers that they have been able to put this together again,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day laid the wreath at the arcade and also released white pigeons and balloons into the air.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Folasade Jaji; Service Commanders; State Chairman of Nigeria Legion and other dignitaries also laid the wreath during the ceremony in memory of the falling heroes.

The event was attended by the service chiefs and members of the State Executive Council.

The Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Lagos Chapter, Retired Col. Samuel Akande, called on the government to look into the legion members´ medical disability allowance.

“Our medical disability allowance has been cut off, the little we are having is not coming promptly at the appropriate time.

“There are lot of money that the former late President had approved to be paid to us about 22 years ago but we did not see anything,´´ Akande said.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, said that the police were going to improve on their security strategies to keep Lagos safer. (NAN)

