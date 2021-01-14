Bolu Akin-Olugbade, billionaire businessman, has died from COVID-19 complications. According to family sources, the socialite, aged 64, died yesterday at an isolation facility in Lagos State. He was the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom.

The well-known socialite and successful lawyer obtained a doctorate in Company Law from the Cambridge University. He was a great lover of high-end Rolls Royce cars and globally reputed as one of the largest collectors of Rolls Royce.

He also had business interest in property development, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maritime and offshore services and investment banking. He attended Corona School, King’s College, Lagos and London University.

It was revealed he died at the Paelon COVID Center, Ikeja. Until his death, Akin-Olugbade was the chairman of Bolu Akin-Olugbade Limited and GMT Limited.

He was born on April 2, 1956, to the family of late Babatunde Akin-Olugbade, Balogun of Owu and a wealthy businessman.

